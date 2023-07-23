Gemballa is known for a lot of things, like making outrageously powerful and expensive upgrade kits for all kinds of supercars out there, and maybe one of its better-known creations is the Porsche Carrera GT-based Mirage GT.

The Carrera GT was Porsche’s halo car in the 2000s and it was brimming with features loved by car enthusiasts all over the world, starting with its naturally-aspirated 5.7-liter V10 that put out 603 horsepower and 435 pound-feet (590 Newton-meters) of torque.

Furthermore, in an age when more and more car manufacturers chose to stuff an automatic transmission into their supercars, Porsche went down the classic path, fitting the Carrera GT with a rather special six-speed manual transmission that sent power through the rear wheels only and was mated to the engine via a twin-plate ceramic dry-clutch.

Just 1,270 units were ever made, so it’s not exactly a readily available commodity, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t people out there who want something even more special than a stock Carrera GT.

Enter the Gemballa Mirage GT. With a widebody kit, a straight-piped exhaust system, an engine tune that ups the power to 661 hp and the peak torque to 465 lb-ft (630 Nm), and loads of carbon fiber used for an interior makeover, it’s sure to draw crowds anywhere it goes.

Just 25 Carrera GTs were ever converted to Mirage GTs, according to Gemballa’s website, but the blue one featured in the video embedded above (next to an Aston Martin V12 Speedster) is actually unique because it seems it’s the only one in the world that has an original Porsche steering wheel, albeit covered in different leather than when it came out the factory, whereas the other 24 units have a Gemballa-designed steering wheel with two horn buttons on the 9-o’clock and 3-o’clock positions.

Finished in Gentian Blue Metallic and with a Cuoio Leather interior, this particular Mirage GT example is part of the private Lee collection which stands for Lance East Exotics and is based out of Perth, Western Australia. However, as you’ll see in the 10-minute-long video, the blue German supercar that sounds absolutely glorious was shipped to London and delivered straight on the tarmac of the London Stansted airport where it patiently waited for a private jet to arrive.

Then, the Gemballa and the Aston Martin were driven back to London, where the V10-powered German supercar caused a ruckus in the middle of the UK’s capital city. But go ahead and watch the embedded video and then let us know what you think in the comments section below.