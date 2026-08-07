This 700-HP Mid-Engine V8 Says It Can Outsprint A ZR1

THE BREAKDOWN Peregryn bought the Ultima design and tooling, moving assembly to the US.

The GT-R targets roughly 700 horsepower from GM LS- or LT-series V8s.

Peregryn says the GT-R can match Corvette ZR1 pace.

A new name is muscling into Corvette territory. Peregryn Automotive is shifting production of the GT-S and GT-R to the United States after buying the intellectual property, rights, and tooling for the Ultima kit-car range, and it plans to drop a General Motors V8 behind the seats to go after the new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 on pace and drama.

This is not a mass-market play. Peregryn is talking about small-batch builds, a sequential gearbox, and a relatively analog driving experience instead of the Corvette's high-tech vibe. For anyone shopping serious track pace with a homegrown badge, the question becomes how close this new GT-R really gets to ZR1 numbers, and whether the trade-offs in comfort and polish make sense for your kind of driving.

Gallery: Peregryn GT-R / Ultima RS 11 Source: Peregryn Automotive

Peregryn GT-R, GT-S, And The US Move

Peregryn Automotive has acquired the design and tooling for the British-built Ultima models and is moving assembly to the United States, with the reborn cars badged as Peregryn GT-S and GT-R. The basic idea stays the same: a low, lightweight mid-engine coupe with simple construction, big power, and track-focused hardware rather than luxury-car appointments or daily-driver refinement.

The GT-S is effectively the entry street version, while the GT-R is the racing flagship that is drawing the Corvette comparisons thanks to a target output around 700 horsepower from a GM V8 and a quoted top speed that aims squarely at modern supercars. Peregryn and outlet reports point to a dry weight of about 2,100 pounds and a claimed 0-60 time of 2.2 seconds, figures that lean heavily on the power-to-weight advantage rather than brute horsepower alone.

Peregryn is quoting a starting price of about $195,000, with first customer deliveries targeted for 2027. That positions the GT-R as a lower-volume, more focused alternative to big-name supercars rather than a budget track toy.

How It Lines Up With The Corvette ZR1

Peregryn is framing the GT-R as a lighter, more visceral foil to the C8 Corvette ZR1, rather than a direct replacement. The ZR1 uses a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter LT7 V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft and well over four figures in rated horsepower along with a dual-clutch transmission and a full factory warranty.

By contrast, Peregryn expects roughly 700 hp from Chevrolet LS- or LT-series V8 engines in a car that should weigh far less than a Corvette. That power-to-weight play is what lets Peregryn talk about ZR1-level pace in the right conditions, even if the raw horsepower and top-speed headline figures favor Chevrolet. If you care more about analog feel than lap-time bragging rights, that might be a fair trade.

What do you think?

The real pitch is a US-built, LS- or LT-powered GT-R that offers Corvette ZR1-grade excitement in a rawer, lower-volume package for buyers willing to give up some polish.

Motor1's Take: Peregryn’s GT-R will click with buyers after a stripped-down, driver-focused alternative to a factory supercar—a low-volume machine you can tinker with rather than a turnkey, warranty-backed Corvette. With pricing near $195,000 and first cars expected in 2027, watch how closely final curb weight, confirmed power figures, and that sequential gearbox deliver on the early 2.2-second 0-60, 2,100-pound promises. Also weigh build quality, parts support and resale prospects before laying down a deposit.

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