Spied: Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Shows Off Its Big Wing And V8 Sound
Mercedes-Benz confirmed in March it was developing a new AMG GT Black Series and a new GT3 race car.
the breakdown
- Mercedes-Benz is developing a new AMG GT Black Series.
- A new video captures AMG’s latest supercar being tested on public roads.
- The new AMG GT Black Series will likely have a twin-turbocharged flat-plane crank V8 engine.
Mercedes-Benz teased the possibility of a hotter AMG GT last summer, showing off the Concept AMG GT Track Sport. Then in March, Mercedes confirmed it was developing a new AMG GT Black Series. Now, a new spy video captured the supercar testing on public roads in Spain.
The AMG GT Black Series prototype shown here has a prominent front spoiler, a hood scoop, and vents. Along the side, there is a massive vent ahead of the door with a side-exit exhaust. At the back, there is a large goose-neck wing and a massive diffuser that extends beyond the rear bumper.
The car is covered in camouflage, so it's hard to discern the finer styling details. There are noticeable holes in the rear cladding, likely needed for cooling.
The video also captures the GT’s exhaust note, and it sounds like a V8 under the hood. The car is on public roads going the legal speed limit, so it doesn't sound too thrilling, but the GT Black Series should have plenty of power.
AMG GT Black Series Details
When Mercedes announced it was developing a new AMG GT Black Series, it said the car would be the most "radical" and "extreme" Black Series to date. The car will also serve as the homologation model for the automaker's next-generation GT3 race car.
The new AMG GT Black Series will have lots of power and enhanced aerodynamics. It’s unclear if Mercedes will make it a hybrid. The GT63 S E Performance makes 805 horsepower and 1,047 pound-feet of torque from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter electrified V8.
The GT63 S E Performance is also heavy at just over 4,800 pounds.
The Black Series has served as AMG’s pinnacle of performance, which often includes a focus on reducing weight. The last AMG GT Black Series featured an extensive use of carbon fiber to trim 77 pounds from the 720-hp coupe. Cutting out the hybrid system would save weight.
Motor1’s Take: The hotter AMG GT looks downright menacing. If it is like the last one, it should be very powerful with a focus on aerodynamics and track dominance.
Source: N Car / YouTube
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