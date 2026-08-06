What Polestar’s US Ban Really Means For Owners

THE BREAKDOWN Polestar will stop US new-car sales after 2026.

Polestar will honor warranties, supply genuine parts, keep its US service network.

Remaining Polestar 3 and 4 inventory will be sold, often at steep discounts.

Polestar owners woke up this summer to the kind of headline nobody wants to see. Their brand has been effectively kicked out of the US new-car market. The problem is not demand, it is Washington's new Connected Vehicle Rule, which blocks cars that use certain Chinese- or Russian-linked connected tech from the 2027 model year.

That means current and incoming Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 drivers now own vehicles from a brand that will not be allowed to sell new cars here after 2026. Polestar has been clear it will keep selling remaining US inventory, keep its service network running, and keep software updates flowing. The real job for owners is sorting the confirmed commitments from the gray areas so you can plan around facts, not rumors.

Polestar 3 Performance (2024) first drive Photo by: Polestar

Polestar US Sales Stop And Owner Support

The concrete change is simple: the Commerce Department denied Polestar authorization to sell vehicles starting with the 2027 model year under the Connected Vehicle Rule, so US sales end after 2026-model-year cars. The rule targets connected hardware and software tied to China and Russia, and Polestar is the first brand fully caught in that net for a sales ban, even though its sister brand Volvo received an exemption for its own connected-vehicle tech.

Polestar has said it will not appeal the decision and will instead pivot away from future US new-car sales, focusing its growth elsewhere. At the same time, the company has stressed that it will keep supporting existing owners, including honoring warranties and supplying genuine parts for servicing and repairs under its published "Polestar Promise" for the US market.

That support includes ongoing access to its service network—many of those 32 US retailers are expected to lean harder into service once new-car inventory is gone—and continued over-the-air software updates so connected features and fixes keep landing as before. Under the rule, software-related restrictions bite first for the 2027 model year, while separate hardware requirements do not take full effect until the 2030 model year, which is why regulators are drawing the sales line at 2026 cars even as existing vehicles stay on the road.

2025 Polestar 4 First Drive

Inventory, Discounts, And What Owners Should Watch

In the short term, the story is about stock. Polestar has said it will continue selling existing US inventory of Polestar 3 and Polestar 4, and outlets have already spotted hefty price cuts on those models as the company clears the decks before the sales door shuts after the 2026 model year. The Polestar 2 is already gone from the US configurator, squeezed out earlier by tariffs rather than the Connected Vehicle Rule, so remaining action centers on the newer SUVs.

If you are considering a purchase, the risk is not that the car stops working; it is that your local showroom eventually becomes service-only once its last cars are gone. Existing owners should watch a few specifics: whether their local Polestar location confirms a long-term service role, how warranty terms are documented, and how over-the-air support is described in writing.

What do you think?

If your dealer confirms in writing that it will operate as an authorized service center and Polestar keeps publishing its parts and software commitments, your day-to-day ownership should remain largely business as usual even after new sales stop.

Motor1's Take: This is a regulatory setback, not an immediate orphaning—day-to-day driving and support should continue for current owners, but that depends on clear, written promises about service, parts, and software, plus clarity on how long your local service point will stay open as sales wind down.

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