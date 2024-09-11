Volkswagen has recalled every ID.4 built in the United States.

Water could damage the circuit panel for the electric door handles, causing the doors to unlatch unexpectedly.

Updated parts and new software will address the problem, but it's still in development.

Volkswagen is recalling all ID.4 EVs produced in the US. A problem with the electric door-opening mechanism could cause the doors to open spontaneously, which is most decidedly a safety risk at pretty much any speed. Fortunately, VW isn't aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from this problem. But there are 135 warranty claims connected to the issue.

The ID.4's door handles look traditional, but they're electrically operated. Pulling the handle activates the electric mechanism that pops the door open, and that's where the problem lies. According to the recall, some models may have issues with water working into the handles and reaching the circuit board inside. As you might expect, this can lead to glitches that include unlatching the doors. If this happens, drivers should hear an audible click similar to a door locking or unlocking.

VW has a fix in the works. Dealers will inspect ID.4 door handles and replace defective parts if necessary. In addition, new software will be uploaded to "update the door handle parameters." However, the automaker is still fleshing out the new parts and software code, so VW hasn't provided a timeframe for when the fix will be available. In the meantime, VW advises owners to "contact an authorized Volkswagen dealer without delay to have the vehicle inspected" if they experience a problem.

Dealer notification of the recall has already taken place. Specific owner notification will start on November 1, but if you own one of the 98,806 ID.4s US-built here in the country or the 20,602 in Canada, you're included in the recall.

If this all sounds familiar, VW issued an identical recall last year for 35,325 vehicles. Those were built at the company's factory in Zwickau, Germany. The latest recall now includes ID.4s built in the US as well.