Genesis is rolling into the 2024 New York Auto Show with some hot news. We mean that figuratively of course, with a touch of pun included because there's a new performance sub-brand from the South Korean company called Magma. And based on what we see of this very orange GV60, we'd say good things are coming.

If you're experiencing Deja Vu right now, it's because we saw the same shade of orange almost a year ago. Genesis rolled into New York with a GV80 Coupe concept and then followed it up later in 2023 with the G80 you see below. Called the G80 Magma Special, it's already in production in limited numbers, though only for customers in the Middle East.

New to the scene is the GV60 Magma Concept, unveiled today ahead of the 2024 New York Auto Show and also destined for production. It won't be region-limited, though at this time Genesis doesn't have much in the way of production information. Nor do we have details on performance upgrades for the electric crossover, but we do know it will have an improved battery sending power to tweaked motors.

To make the most of what we assume is a lively power increase, the GV60 Magma Concept sits a bit lower and rides on a wider stance. It wears a revised front fascia with a wider air intake, designed not to feed a hungry engine but to cool down batteries, brakes, and motors. There are three holes punched into the fascia above the intake for additional cooling, and air curtains are designed to increase the GV60's efficiency through the wind.

Adding to the wide stance are larger fenders, and the concept rides on 21-inch wheels with integrated aero discs designed to both cool the brakes, and further aid in efficiency. Up top, roof fins perform more aerodynamic trickery, channeling air to the GV60's rear wing for better downforce. Inside, the leather interior gets more magma touches with orange contrast stitching and body-colored seatbacks.

"Genesis Magma presents an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of performance and luxury for new interpretations in high-performance vehicles, with the ultimate goal of developing models exclusive to Genesis," said Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke. "The brand will continue to reveal experimental concepts with careful consideration of both technological and aesthetic elements. While speed and performance are important, the Genesis Magma program will look beyond, prioritizing the driving experience to kindle the joy of sporty driving with effortless comfort."

As for when buyers can sample that blend of comfort and performance in the GV60, Donckerwolke told reporters it would arrive "very soon" but didn't elaborate further. For now, the GV60 Magma Concept along with the G80 Magma Special, and the recently revealed Neolun Concept will be on display at the 2024 New York Auto Show starting on March 29.