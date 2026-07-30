Man Browses Carvana To Save Money. Then He Almost Falls For The Classic 'Used Car Lot' Trick

Sites like Carvana have completely changed how people shop for cars.

Back in the day, car shopping involved visits to multiple dealerships, negotiating prices, and continually wondering if you were getting ripped off. Now, this is less common, as the internet has given people access to near-endless information about a car before they buy it—including how much it should cost.

Still, there are some downsides to sites like Carvana. Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after revealing what he says are the major drawbacks of such a service. Is he right?

What Does He Say Is Wrong With Carvana?

In a video with over 8,000 views, TikTok user Luke (@lukefromscout) explains why he believes Carvana is not worth it.

According to Luke, Carvana is not as much of an innovation as the site claims.

“They've taken the same used car lot method that’s been in use for decades and just tweaked the image of it,” he explains. “They want you to think they have a ‘no haggle,’ fair price. In reality, they're just baking in the dealer documentation fees and whatever other fees that go into straight dealer profit.”

Furthermore, he states that the cars one gets from Carvana don’t always meet the standards they profess to hold.

“They're taking in used cars left and right, just like dealerships and used car lots have done for decades. And some of them have a checkered past. Some of them have damage reported, maintenance not performed on time,” he concludes. “We're not getting a better quality car just because it's Carvana.”

Are His Claims About Carvana True?

For the most part, this is simply Luke sharing his own opinions. However, there are some factual claims that can be verified here.

It’s true that Carvana’s main business is similar to a used car lot, simply moved online. That said, Carvana does claim to hold its cars to a high standard—perhaps a higher standard than a local used car lot.

For a vehicle to be Carvana Certified, the company says it needs to undergo a 150-point inspection and have no accidents, fires, floods, frame damage, or similar events reported to CARFAX or AutoCheck. Furthermore, the cars receive an oil change and fluid check, and anyone who buys the car receives a limited 100-day/4,189-mile warranty and the ability to return the car within seven days.

Naturally, this does not mean that every vehicle sold by Carvana is going to be a winner. While many buyers report no issues, others say they’ve received cars with broken windshields and peeling finishes.

Regarding Luke’s claim that Carvana is simply baking in costs like dealer documentation fees, this is partly true—though Carvana itself denies that it charges “doc fees.”

That said, a Carvana shopper will be quoted an out-the-door price in the range of what a used car dealer may charge, even though the latter charges considerable amounts of fees. Therefore, it’s fair to conclude that some of the fees that would otherwise be charged by a dealership are being “baked into” the final price.

Gallery: Most-Reliable Used Car Brands 10 Source: Motor1

'Just Got A Car From Them...Broke Down The First Day!'

In the comments section, users were split about whether Carvana should be used for car purchases.

Some were firmly against it.

“Sell to carvana, don't buy from carvana,” said a user.

“He’s not wrong! I work at a mechanic shop that works with Carvana’s warranty provider Silver Rock, they suck & so do the cars at carvana,” offered another.

Others countered that problems with Carvana were not unique to the service. Instead, they said that problems like these were typical when dealing with used cars.

“There’s nothing wrong with Carvana. Every used car has the ability to have issues,” stated a commenter. “Carvana has made it easy, stress free and transparent. I’ve bought numerous cars and nothing but a great experience. Stop hating on disrupters.”

What do you think?

“Oh? they hide stuff and the cars are sketchy?so it's the same as dealers????” wrote a second. “But Carvana has a good return policy and delivers the car.”

Motor1 reached out to Luke via email and TikTok direct message and to Carvana via email. We will update this story if either party responds.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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