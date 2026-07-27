Man Takes Dodge To The Car Wash. Then It Starts Leaking Soap: 'It's Not Supposed To Do That'

A trip through the car wash is supposed to leave a vehicle cleaner than it started. But if you're really unlucky it can turn it into a bubble machine. A mechanic's recent TikTok shows a customer's Dodge foaming suds from under the body and then out of the exhaust days after a wash.

The clip, posted by mechanic Frankie Alvarado (@frankiea510) on July 17, has pulled in more than 5.1 million views. Over 13 seconds, soap oozes from beneath the truck and drips from the tailpipe area while Chopin's Nocturne No. 2 plays, lending the whole thing a funereal air.

The caption reads: "It do be what it do be."

Why Did Soap Come Out Of The Exhaust?

Alvarado keeps the diagnosis deadpan. "Customer states ever since they went to a car wash," he says in the clip, delivering the line like an entry on a repair order and letting the footage do the rest. The suds appear first under the vehicle, then work their way out near the exhaust.

Foam pouring from an exhaust looks alarming, but there's an ordinary explanation. Burning fuel produces water vapor, and as hot exhaust gases move through the cooler pipes that water condenses into liquid. Seeing water drip from a tailpipe, especially on a cold start, is completely normal and not a sign of damage.

To handle that moisture, mufflers and resonators are built with a small drain, a "weep hole" set at the lowest point of the component so gravity can pull condensation out before it rusts the metal from the inside. Run a truck through a wash and force soapy water up into the system, and it drains back out through those same holes. This time it arrives as foam.

Ram's own paperwork supports the low-key response. The 2025 Ram 1500 owner's manual tells owners to have a dealer inspect the exhaust only "whenever a change is noticed in the sound of the exhaust system, when exhaust fumes can be detected inside the vehicle, or when the underside or rear of the vehicle is damaged."

Drain hole weeping soap for a day doesn't meet that bar. The same manual does advise against cleaning the engine compartment with a high-pressure washer, since "complete protection against water ingress cannot be guaranteed." But that is not what happens in a car wash.

Some commenters suggested that the Dodge has an exhaust leak. But the overwhelming consensus was that the sudsy discharge was nothing to be alarmed about.

"It's supposed to. The mufflers/resonators have little holes to drain either water or a build-up of unused fuel," wrote Jacobmx27. Another, posting as warm glow, kept it to four words: "That's the muffler drain." A user called Jay added, "That's a condensation hole. There's like three of them from the catalytic converters to the muffler on those trucks."

Gallery: World's Biggest Car Wash Is A Master Class In Efficiency

“It’s Not Supposed To Do That”

With the mechanics settling the science, everyone else played it for laughs. Several referenced the cyclospora outbreak. "Your truck eat some lettuce recently?" mrs.cyfy joked.

The top reply, from John Monts, reads, “It's got rabies." Close behind, asianpersuasion420 wrote, "Your car got a yeast infection," and sidewayseightsix said, "Never seen a truck get a case of the Sudds before."

One commenter, the_kindest_cowboy, offered a mock diagnosis: "I'm a mechanic and my wife is a detailer. Here's what's wrong: it's not supposed to do that."

In all likelihood, however, this is not a serious problem. Soap residue working its way out of the exhaust drains is cosmetic, and it clears once the trapped wash water finishes draining and drying out.

What do you think?

Foam paired with sluggish performance or a suddenly loud exhaust would point to an actual leak worth inspecting, but on its own, a truck briefly blowing bubbles after a wash is likely fine.

Motor1 reached out to Alvarado via TikTok direct message and Stellantis via email. We'll be sure to update this if either responds.

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