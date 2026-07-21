These Automakers Have The Most Visited Websites
Two automakers had millions of more visitors than their competitors.
The Breakdown
- Toyota beat out Ford for the most unique visitors in April 2026.
- Toyota had 9.2 million to Ford’s 9.0 million.
- Hyundai and Kia beat out General Motors by nearly 1.0 million.
Love it or hate it, the internet has everything you could ever want and need. That includes cars. Automaker websites are the start of many people’s auto shopping journey, and some automakers get way more visitors than others.
In a new study, Emarketer compiled Comscore data to determine which automaker had the most unique website visitors in April. Toyota and Ford top the list, followed by everyone else.
Despite Toyota and Ford receiving heavy traffic, approximately 44 percent of consumers have shown interest in using artificial intelligence to compare multiple vehicles side-by-side. This makes it easier than ever for shoppers to see which car better suits their needs and budget.
It is surprising to see Hyundai Kia above General Motors, but the two Korean brands have been experiencing stellar sales. Below are the top 10 most visited automaker websites ranked:
- Toyota Group — 9.2 Million
- Ford Motor Company — 9.0 Million
- Hyundai Kia Automotive Group — 6.2 Million
- General Motors — 5.3 Million
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (Stellantis) — 4.8 Million
- Nissan — 4.3 Million
- Honda — 4.1 Million
- Tesla — 2.5 Million
- Volkswagen Group — 2.1 Million
- BMW — 2.1 Million
Motor1's Take: While millions of people might visit an automaker's website, the majority do not turn into buyers. The internet has made it easier than ever for people to shop, compare, and learn about the products that automakers offer.
Source: Emarketer
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