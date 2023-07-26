In the age of downsizing, Zenvo dares to be different. The Danish sports car marque is preparing a new model that will rock a mighty V12 engine. When the Aurora was announced back in mid-March, it was touted as having a twin-turbo 6.0-liter mill, but new details released by the niche brand speak of an even bigger powertrain. The displacement has grown by 0.6 liters to 6.6 and the company also doubled the turbocharger count to four.

Yes, the Zenvo Aurora will boast a quad-turbo, 6.6-liter V12 capable of producing at least 1,250 horsepower at 8,000 rpm. It’ll have a screaming redline of 9,800 rpm and will deliver a “unique soundtrack like no other engine on the planet.” The massive engine is being co-developed with MAHLE Powertrain specifically for this car and with the upcoming Euro 7 standard in mind. It's also concieved to meet US regulations.

2024 Zenvo Aurora teasers

4 Photos

It’s a modular engine, with the possibility of V8 and V6 versions further down the line. Interestingly, the V12 is being developed to also run on synthetic fuels for zero-emission driving The twelve-cylinder powerhouse will be part of a hybrid powertrain with a combined output of 1,850 hp in a high-performance machine with 600 electric horsepower.

The Aurora will combine aluminum with carbon fiber to keep weight in check. Zenvo mentions the new Aurora is going to have all-wheel drive, which tells us the ICE will drive one axle while an electric motor will power the other. Flat out, the hypercar will hit the magical 400 km/h (249 mph) and will come in track-focused Agil (Agile) and GT-oriented Tur (Tour) flavors.

Production of the Aurora will be capped at only 100 units of which more than 30 had already been sold when Zenvo announced the model in March. The supercar has been engineered with global homologation and we’ll see it on August 18.