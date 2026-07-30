Shocking: Ferrari's Controversial EV Is Reportedly Sold Out

THE BREAKDOWN The Ferrari Luce has ahready it its sales target for the year.

It is reportedly quite popular in China.

The Luce has four electric motors that produce up to 1,050 horsepower.

The Ferrari Luce has been controversial since its debut. It looks unlike anything the Italian automaker has made before, and it’s electric. It’s a bold shift for the company, but one that buyers are eager to embrace as the Luce is reportedly sold out.

According to a new report from the Financial Times, citing “two people with knowledge of the matter,” Ferrari has already hit its sales target for the year just over two months ago. There is reportedly strong demand for the EV in China.

Ferrari has not revealed how many Luce EVs it plans to build. The automaker will share how many potential customers have placed deposits for the car during its second-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

Ferrari Luce Photo by: Ferrari

The Luce Hate

Despite the backlash Ferrari has received for the car, the automaker has been adamant that there is strong interest in the EV, including from new clients. Company CEO Benedetto Vigna defended the car shortly after the debut, revealing that Ferrari had already received bank deposits.

Just two weeks ago, Ferrari’s global marketing director, Emanuele Carando, said the company was surprised by the “magnitude” of the backlash. He was also “very pleased” because people are passionate about the brand.

What do you think?

The Ferrari debuted at the end of May. It rides on a new platform with four electric motors producing up to 1,050 horsepower.

15 Source: Ferrari

Motor1’s Take: We doubt Ferrari plans to build tons of Luce EVs. Even if it is a sales success, it's not the direction the company is going for its future models. Ferrari will still invest in combustion engines, including the V12, in the coming years.

Source: Financial Times

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