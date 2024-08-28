After years of speculation and rumors, Hyundai has finally confirmed plans to put its highly popular N Vision 74 concept into production. The announcement comes as part of Hyundai's plans to debut 21 new models by the year 2030.

Hyundai snuck the news into a slide at the company's annual CEO and Investor Day presentation, mentioning the N Vision 74 as one of its future "high-performance EVs."

There's no word on powertrain or performance specs for the production-bound N Vision 74, meaning it's anyone's guess as to whether Hyundai will keep the concept's 671-horsepower hydrogen fuel cell or adopt a fully electric drivetrain. Considering the lack of mass adoption for hydrogen power, we'd bet on the latter.

InsideEVs Hyundai CEO And Investor Day Presentation, 2024

Back in December, we heard a rumor Hyundai would be putting the N Vision 74 into production in extremely limited numbers, with just 100 planned units (70 for road use, and another 30 for racing). If production plans really are that small, Hyundai could probably get away with retaining the hydrogen power plant without too much pushback.

That same report claimed the production N Vision 74 would make 800 hp from its hydrogen, dual electric motor powertrain. Another report from The Korean Car Blog claims the number will be closer to 775 hp. Suffice to say, this car will be very quick.

Hyundai hasn't released any details on production timing, other than that the car will be out before 2030. That report from The Korean Car Blog suggests production will start in 2026, and that R&D for the car is already underway at the company's Namyang development center. We suspect it'll only be a matter of time until camouflaged prototypes begin to appear on the road.