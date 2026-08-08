Man Goes To Car Wash. Then He Uses A Little-Known Trick To Deep Clean The Inside

A man says the easiest way to deep-clean your car may already be sitting at your local car wash.

Issac (@boringissac), a content creator who shares life hacks and other things “that make your life less boring,” showed viewers how he uses the vacuums at a self-service car wash to tackle easy-to-miss spots.

“How to deep clean your car the easy way,” he wrote in the text overlay of his clip.

Issac first points to the standard vacuum hoses available at many car washes. But the real trick, he says, is looking for a second, much narrower attachment.

Some washes have smaller, almost pencil-width vacuum nozzles that can reach into tight spaces where the larger hose cannot.

Issac demonstrates by cleaning out his car’s center console. He uses the larger vacuum for most of the debris, then switches to the smaller nozzle to get into the narrow gaps and corners.

“I just use it for the tight spots,” Issac explains. “And then the rag for the rest of it.”

Exactly what equipment is available will depend on the car wash, he says.

Issac was particularly impressed with the setup at the one he visited.

“That one is [expletive] prime,” he says.

Why The Smaller Nozzle Matters

Issac’s trick is simple, but there’s a reason why a narrower vacuum attachment works better in certain parts of a car.

A standard vacuum nozzle, which typically runs between 2 inches and 1.5 inches, is useful for larger areas, like floor mats, seats, and open carpet. But the inside of a car is full of narrow gaps—between seats, around the center console and along door panels—where a wide nozzle cannot reach.

AAA specifically recommends using a vacuum with a crevice tool for those areas. Its guidance says the smaller attachment is useful around cupholders, consoles, dashboards and other tight spaces where dirt and crumbs tend to collect.

That is essentially what Issac is demonstrating.

The larger vacuum handles the loose debris in the center console, while the narrow attachment reaches into the corners. AAA also recommends switching attachments depending on the area being cleaned rather than trying to do the entire interior with one vacuum head.

There are a few other ways to get at stubborn debris if a car wash doesn’t have the smaller nozzle. AAA suggests using a stiff scrub brush to loosen dirt in small grooves and crevices before vacuuming it up. A soft brush can also help around vents and other spots where a vacuum attachment may not fit.

The rag Issac uses for the rest of the console makes sense too. Vacuuming is best for loose dirt and crumbs, while hard surfaces still need to be wiped down separately, ideally with a microfiber towel.

The one part of his tip that will vary is the equipment itself. Not every self-service wash offers the same vacuum setup, and some may only have a standard hose.

Gallery: Black Star Car Wash 6

One More Car Cleaning Trick

Issac offered one more option in the caption for anyone who does not want to rely on the smaller vacuum attachment.

He suggested opening all of the car’s doors, dusting debris toward the outside, and then vacuuming afterward.

Issac said he skipped that step himself because he had already vacuumed and did not want to make the interior dirty again.

One viewer appreciated the tip.

“Omg I never knew I needed this hack! Thank you!!” they wrote.

Another commenter said the equipment at their local wash was not quite as useful.

“At my car wash the vacuums be falling apart,” they wrote.

What do you think?

That may be the biggest limitation to Issac’s trick: it depends on what your local car wash actually has available.

Motor1 contacted Issac via TikTok direct message. We’ll be sure to update this if he responds.

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