The Jaguar XJ220 competed against the Ferrari F40 and Porsche 959, but the British supercar's values haven't increased at the same rates as its contemporary challengers. Today, they generally go for less than $1 million, based on Hagerty's stats. In this video, racing driver and former Fifth Gear host Tiff Needel takes this auction-bound XJ220 with the final chassis for a drive through Monaco and the nearby mountains.

Needell checks out the Jaguar supercar with former Formula One driver Thierry Boutsen. The two of them have a fun rapport, including gently teasing each other about their racing days. Boutsen is also the car's seller as part of his business in Monaco that deals in speciality automobiles.

The guys start by driving around Monaco. However, traffic is very heavy, and they can only go around five miles per hour while avoiding cars, scooters, and cyclists. Rather than discussing the XJ220, they talk about their racing experiences in the famous grand prix. Once they're in the mountains, Needell can take over behind the wheel, and things get more exciting.

Jaguar originally debuted the XJ220 as a concept at the 1988 British Motor Show. Initially, the supercar was supposed to have a mid-mounted V12 engine and all-wheel drive. The production version had a significantly different powertrain by putting a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 behind the driver and using rear-wheel drive. There was 542 horsepower on tap.

Needell and Boutsen debate whether the V12 and all-wheel drive would have been a better engine. Boutsen thinks the V6 and rear drive are preferable because they keep the car lighter. Granted, he's selling this XJ220, so he has a reason to tout the machine's virtues.

The XJ220 name referenced the car's proposed top speed of 220 miles per hour. However, the actual maximum velocity was closer to 213 mph.

This XJ220 wears a Spa Silver exterior and Smokey Gray cabin. The odometer shows 27,287 kilometers (16,955 miles). The car comes with a complete service. It's chassis number 291, which is the final example produced. Jaguar made 275 of these cars, but the total chassis numbers were higher because the figure included pre-production and test vehicles.

This one goes up for auction on October 25.