How Pininfarina Transforms Luxury Interiors

THE BREAKDOWN Pininfarina will design custom luxury interiors for Exclua's premium mobility vehicles.

The cabins emphasize first-class comfort, privacy, and extensive personalization.

The first Exclua models with Pininfarina interiors are expected to debut in October.

Imagine a vehicle that feels like a private lounge, complete with first-class reclining seats, always-on Wi-Fi, and soft ambient lighting that creates a peaceful retreat from the outside world. That's the experience Exclua aims to deliver, now with interiors designed by Pininfarina.

The agreement between the historic Italian design house and the brand specializing in bespoke luxury vehicles is not about simple options, but about spaces developed piece by piece around the people traveling inside, with attention to detail intended to set them apart from a “normal” vehicle. The first Exclua models with Pininfarina interiors are expected in October, when the first interpretations of this idea of personalized luxury mobility are set to appear on the road.

Target Clientele

According to the two companies, Exclua builds vehicles one at a time for business leaders, institutional figures, families, and, more broadly, customers seeking high levels of comfort, privacy, and the ability to customize every choice. Each vehicle is designed to reflect the owner’s lifestyle and expectations, with particular attention to what happens inside the cabin during daily travel and long-distance trips.

The partnership is being presented as the meeting point between Exclua’s vision for next-generation luxury mobility and Pininfarina’s design expertise, developed not only in the automotive world but also in aviation, architecture, and high-end products. For those who follow the world of bespoke automobiles, it fits into the same vein as tailor-made projects involving specialized ateliers and coachbuilders, such as the one-off builds and limited-run models.

Khalil Fakhoury of Exclua described the target customer for the new offering: "Exclua offers a mobility experience defined by refinement, privacy, personalization, and intelligence, created for clients who place great value on comfort, control, and exclusivity."

A Private Lounge In Motion

The interiors designed by Pininfarina are described as a true “private lounge in motion,” with an explicitly tailored approach. Carefully selected materials, curated color palettes, and handcrafted finishes are combined to create an atmosphere that brings together comfort, privacy, and exclusivity, raising the bar over a traditional production vehicle.

The layout takes inspiration from the comfort of first-class cabins. On board, Exclua plans fully reclining executive seats with a massage function, designed to maintain ergonomic support even on longer journeys. To manage private space, the company cites darkened partitions, dedicated ambient lighting, and advanced sound insulation, along with high-speed Wi-Fi, smart screens, and integrated control systems for uninterrupted use of digital functions.

Customization is once again central in the choice of materials: premium leather, selected wood veneers, and finishes described as exclusive are paired with close attention to detail. This approach echoes other deep-customization programs emerging in the premium segment, such as the bespoke work from Bentley’s Mulliner division on high-end coupes, where each vehicle is configured as a one-of-a-kind piece for the customer.

What do you think?

Fabio Calorio, Head of IXD Sales and Global Licensing at Pininfarina, pointed to the experience the company has built beyond the automotive sector alone: "This collaboration is rooted in our well-established expertise in designing luxury interiors, developed not only in the automotive sector, but also in private jets, helicopters, yachts, and other segments of high-end mobility."

Motor1's Take: The partnership reflects the growing demand for ultra-luxury vehicles that prioritize the in-cabin experience over traditional performance metrics. By combining Pininfarina's renowned design expertise with Exclua's bespoke approach, the companies are targeting affluent customers seeking a highly personalized mobile living space. Features such as reclining executive seats, advanced connectivity, and handcrafted materials position these vehicles closer to private jets than conventional automobiles. If executed well, the collaboration could help redefine expectations for luxury mobility in the custom vehicle segment.

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