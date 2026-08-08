Woman Goes To Honda Dealership. 90 Minutes Later, She Catches The Workers At An Ice Cream Truck

Getting an oil change is usually a straightforward experience. One woman’s experience at a Honda dealership took an unexpectedly bittersweet turn.

She waited over an hour and a half only to catch the workers relaxing and eating ice cream.

In a TikTok with over 1,100 views as of this writing, Brielle (@bonderosa) shares how the oil change ended up taking 90 minutes.

Brielle recently bought a Honda and figured she’d take advantage of the free oil change offered by the dealership.

“I end up sitting there for about an hour and a half, which was just kind of ridiculous,” she says.

She notes that it only takes 15 minutes to get an oil change at Jiffy Lube. So she wondered what the hold-up was.

“Like what the [expletive] are they doing for an hour and half?” Brielle questions.

What Were The Honda Techs Doing?

Well, turns out all the Honda technicians got distracted by an ice cream truck.

“Everyone that is working there is going outside and getting ice cream,” she says.

Eventually one of the workers offered Brielle an ice cream. She declined due to a dairy allergy, prompting the worker to note it offers sorbet. She still wasn’t into it.

“I wasn’t all that hungry and I hadn’t had lunch yet. Ice cream would have ruined my appetite,” she explains.

Dealership staff explained that the frozen treats were free, but she wasn’t enticed.

“Waited 45 more minutes until I finally got my car,” she says.

While checking out, the technician recommended Brielle get her oil changed every 5,000 miles instead of 10,000 miles.

“You shouldn’t wait so long to get your oil changed with a hybrid. It’s actually not good for the car,” they said.

Brielle didn’t take too kindly to this suggestion. She says that she previously owned a hybrid and never had an issue waiting 10,000 miles between oil changes.

“It kind of felt like he was gaslighting me a little bit here. He was like, trying to play one on me because I am a girl… just thinking I’m just a dumb pretty blonde. That I’m not gonna know any better so they can get more money out of me,” she vents.

Gallery: Honda Hybrid Sedan Prototype and Acura Hybrid SUV Prototype 3 Source: Honda

What Is The Best Oil Change Interval For Hybrids?

Oil changes are one of the most common car maintenance tasks all drivers have to do. Drivers can get oil changes done at Walmart, quick lube spots, or do it themselves.

Getting regular oil changes helps maximize the vehicle's engine performance, lifespan, and overall gas mileage, Progressive reports. Motor oil is used to lubricate the inside of the engine which reduces wear and tear.

However, hybrids are a little different from standard vehicles. Hybrids have two different power sources. The Department of Energy explains that hybrid vehicles have an electric motor powered by batteries and an internal combustion engine fueled by gasoline.

Typically, hybrids will rely on the electric motor first and then switch over to the internal combustion engine when the battery runs out. Each hybrid will have an “electric range,” which is about 15 to 60 miles of driving time before switching to the internal combustion engine. Once the batteries go out, the car runs on gasoline.

Consequently, it may be challenging to determine the state of the engine oil. Because hybrids have an electric battery, some argue that the oil isn’t being used as often and it's unnecessary to change it every 5,000 miles.

While hybrids are great at maximizing miles per gallon, experts still believe hybrid vehicles need to follow the regular suggested oil change interval.

Both Valvoline and Take 5 report that the majority of hybrid vehicles still need an oil change between every 5,000 and 7,000 miles. Even with the electric motor dealing with most of the workload, it’s advised to follow the 5,000 to 7,000 oil change interval.

Every manufacturer will include a suggested oil change interval for hybrids within the owner's manual, which you can also follow. However, it’s never a bad idea to play things safe, especially with an engine.

‘I Wouldn’t Go 10,000 Miles On Any Car’

Viewers in the comments section were divided. Some agreed with the technician's recommendation.

“Change it every 5,000 miles,” one commenter wrote.

“No car should go over 5k. Period,” another added.

“No, he was actually trying to be nice. I wouldn’t go 10,000 miles on any car,” one wrote.

“It’ll shorten the life of the vehicle but if you’re gonna sell it or trade. Then it’s more than capable of going 7-10k intervals. Just not the best caretaking. Up to you really,” one shared.

Others agreed that hybrids can go longer than 5,000 mile oil change intervals.

“Tf? Hybrids do not need oil changes every 5K miles, they are fine for 10K miles,” one commented.

What do you think?

“That is 100% false about hybrids needing more frequent oil change,” another added.

Motor1 has contacted Brielle via TikTok direct message and comment on the post. This post will be updated if she replies.

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