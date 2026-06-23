Alpine's Next Porsche Rival Is Coming Next Month

Next month's Goodwood Festival of Speed will play host to a major vehicle reveal for French automaker Alpine. On July 9, 2026, the next-generation Alpine A110 mule will make its public global debut, with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team there to present the car. This includes the team's two drivers, Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.

For readers who aren't familiar with Alpine, the French manufacturer dates back to the 1950s and is most well known for the original A110, built from 1963 to 1977. Alpine brought back the A110 name in 2017 with a new mid-engine sports car designed to rival the Porsche Cayman, but despite constant rumors of it coming to America, the car has never been sold stateside.

The third-generation Alpine A110 will be the first to feature a fully electric powertrain using the company's all-new Alpine Performance Platform (APP). Alpine says the APP makes the new A110 the "world's first true EV sports car."

Rumors suggest the first model on the APP will have an 800-volt architecture with two electric motors positioned at the rear to maintain a 40:60 weight balance. An aluminum construction will help keep the weight down to Alpine's targeted 1,400-kilogram (3,086-pound) curb weight, which, combined with active torque vectoring, should ensure it remains fun to drive. While that doesn't match the current A110's svelte 2,400-pound mass, it's pretty light for an EV.

In addition to the A110 coupe, Alpine is expected to launch a convertible variant, something that was not available in the past generation. The APP will also spawn a larger sports car with a 2+2 configuration, which could go head-to-head with the Porsche 911 at a higher price point. Electric powertrains are the only ones confirmed officially, but Alpine says APP was built to house a gasoline engine if needed.

What do you think?

Seeing as the current A110 was never brought to the US, it's unclear if this new one will be sold here. The car is electric, so Alpine doesn't have to worry about emissions, giving the company one less hurdle to overcome in addition to crash testing and launching a new brand.

Motor1’s Take: We would love to see any new sports car in the US, but it seems like an uphill battle. Unless Alpine brings it with a gasoline engine, the decreased demand for EVs following the elimination of the federal tax credit could limit the A110's appeal. Electric sports cars were already struggling to find a market, as evidenced by Porsche delaying the launch of the next-generation 718.

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