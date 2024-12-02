Build Your Dream 911 GT3 With Porsche's Fancy New Configurator

The Porsche 911 GT3 is back for 2025, complete with a handful of small but meaningful updates that promise to improve on an already stellar machine. The car's online configurator just came online, which means the Motor1 staff hasn't gotten much actual work done this morning.

As with every car in Porsche's official configurator tool, there are seemingly endless options. On top of 12 standard colors is the company's well-known paint-to-sample program, which allows buyers to choose between hundreds of different shades. The build you see here is sporting a light blue color called Olymp Blue 914. I think it goes well with the optional forged Magnesium wheels—a $16,820 option.

Photos by: Porsche

Those wheels are only available if you go for the Weissach package, a $19,330 set of add-on normally reserved for Porsche's hardcore RS-badged cars. It's available for the first time on the normal GT3, and includes a smattering of carbon fiber for the body and pieces of the chassis, as well a shortened lever for the six-speed manual shifter (yet another reason to pick the manual over the standard seven-speed PDK).

The GT3 Touring model gets a similar Lightweight package, though it's priced at $36,010 because it includes the Mag wheels by default. Touring buyers also have the ability to option in rear seats, a first for any 911 bearing the GT moniker.

Photo by: Porsche

Price is one of the biggest changes for the 2025 911 GT3. MSRP is $224,495, around $40,000 more than before. Porsche justifies the changes with a tweaked suspension system, small styling tweaks, and some improvements to the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six.

What do you think?

The car you see above is nearing my ideal spec, with the six-speed and the Weissach pack, along with a handful of other add-ons. Somehow, it's nearly $300,000. That's a lot of money for any 911, yes, but considering just how well the GT3 drives, the price isn't totally unreasonable.

Let us know what your GT3 looks like in the comments below.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy