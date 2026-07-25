Woman Drives On The ‘Most Haunted Road’ In The U.S.A. Then She Films What Happens At Mile 11

A woman says she set out to drive what many consider America’s most haunted road—but the trip didn’t exactly go as planned.

Liz Cooper (@literallylizzi), who lives in Miami, Florida, and documents eerie stories and alleged paranormal experiences, decided to test the legends surrounding Clinton Road in northern New Jersey.

“The deeper we drove, the stranger it got…” reads the text overlay on her video.

Cooper compared the atmosphere to The Blair Witch Project, saying the dark, tree-lined road seemed to stretch on forever.

“Maps won’t load right now,” she says. “There’s no cell service.”

According to Cooper, parents in the area have warned their children about Clinton Road for generations because of “what stays alongside the road.”

She says the 11-mile stretch has become known as the “most haunted road” in the US and is tied to an online “11-mile ritual.”

Cooper said that, according to the ritual, participants are supposed to drive the road alone with a full tank of gas, avoid stopping, keep the doors and windows closed, ignore any voices or strange events, and decide on a wish or intention before beginning. She acknowledges that she immediately broke one of the rules by bringing a friend along.

Before starting the drive, Cooper filmed herself filling up her gas tank.

She also recounted the paranormal events the ritual claims will unfold mile by mile—from a sudden drop in temperature and human-like shadows in the trees to voices calling out and alleged supernatural encounters. The instructions also warn drivers not to look in their rearview mirror.

The pair made one more detour before beginning the route, stopping at a bridge where local legend says the spirit of a little boy will throw back a coin if you toss one into the water. They tried it, but nothing happened.

As they continued down Clinton Road, Cooper said she thought she spotted shadows in the woods. But several of the other reported signs never materialized. The radio never switched on by itself, and the car’s lights didn’t flicker.

“The thing that terrifies me the most about this road is the alleged serial killer activity,” Cooper says, referring to claims that the area was once used as a dumping ground.

At one point, the pair had to ignore the ritual’s advice about the rearview mirror because another driver began tailgating them.

“This is not, like, a normal lit road,” Cooper says.

By the time they reached the end, Cooper admitted the drive had been quieter than expected. “Not much has happened,” she says.

Still, they were ready to leave. “We’re getting out of here,” Cooper says.

As of this writing, the video had more than 6.3 million views.

The Legends Behind Clinton Road

Clinton Road is a real, roughly 10-mile stretch through West Milford, New Jersey. And as Cooper said, it has a reputation. Legends have grown around it over the years.

The road has been the subject of decades of local folklore, much of it popularized by Weird NJ. The magazine that has devoted multiple stories to its legends. Among the most enduring is the tale of the “Ghost Boy Bridge,” where visitors claim that tossing a coin into the water will prompt the ghost of a young boy to throw it back. Other stories describe phantom headlights and mysterious creatures in the woods that have fueled paranormal speculation.

Not every part of Clinton Road’s reputation is rooted in folklore. In 1983, a cyclist discovered the body of Daniel Deppner in the woods. Prosecutors later charged and convicted Richard Kuklinski—better known as “the Iceman”—with the murder. That documented case has helped fuel the long-running rumor that the secluded roadway was used as a dumping ground, even though many of the other stories associated with the area remain unverified.

The road’s setting has also played a role in its mystique. It winds through dense forest with few homes, little lighting and spotty cell service, a combination of conditions that can make any drive feel unsettling.

A 2024 report from the Sparta Independent noted that Clinton Road’s isolation and long-running ghost stories continue to attract curious drivers—even locals.

That’s ultimately what Cooper wanted to see for herself: whether the stories were true or an urban legend. And while she didn’t encounter the ghostly events described in the ritual, she did find what has kept Clinton Road in New Jersey lore for years: a lonely, heavily wooded road where the stories can sometimes be just as memorable as the drive itself.

"Negative Energy From This Video..."

Many viewers joked that Cooper and her friend never really gave the alleged ritual a chance.

“You guys broke EVERY RULE,” one commenter wrote.

Others focused on the stop at Ghost Boy Bridge, suggesting there was a far less supernatural explanation for why visitors’ coins disappear.

“Crazy twist, the ‘ghost boy’ is the millionaire homeless man who cleans up all the coins every night,” one viewer joked.

“Plot twist: the homeless man under the bridge saving all the money people throw,” another added.

Some commenters weren’t interested in debating whether Clinton Road is haunted and instead said they wanted nothing to do with the experience.

“I claim no negative energy from this video, amen,” one person wrote.

“I claim no negative energy; may the lord protect everyone who seen this video in the blood of Jesus Amennnnn,” another echoed.

Others said they felt like they had been unwilling participants in the drive.

“I didn’t consent to get out with y’all,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s 2am, I can’t watch this rn. Remind me in the morning,” another commented.

Not everyone bought into the premise, however.

What do you think?

“How are people getting lost on a single well paved road?” one commenter asked.

Motor1 contacted Cooper via TikTok direct message. We’ll be sure to update this if she responds.

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