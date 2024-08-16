The Maserati GT2 Stradale is a street-legal version of the company's GT2 race car, complete with 631 horsepower.

It retains much of the GT2's aerodynamic upgrades and racing suspension while offering MC20 accommodations inside.

Pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

Behold the most powerful road-going Maserati you can get. Don't call it an MC20, though. This is the GT2 Stradale, a road-going version of the GT2 race car, itself a racing version of the MC20 street car. Confused? So are we. Either way, this car rocks.

There's nothing wrong with the MC20's good looks, and in the GT2 Stradale, we have that style infused with GT2 aggression. Pretty much everything from the GT2 carries over here—the bigger intakes, the vents in the hood and wheel arches, and that big ol' GT2 wing bolted to the back. It's not a complete copy/paste job; the front and rear fascias are a bit tamer than the race car. And there's carbon fiber galore, from the rear wing to the flaps on the hood. If you want more, you can have the roof, fascias, fender intakes, and side skirts carbonized, too.

Maserati

While the exterior is largely GT2, the interior is where you'll find the best of both worlds. There's a racing flavor inside, spiced with road-ready accommodations. You'll find more exposed carbon fiber amid Alcantara and matte surfaces, all designed to eliminate glare. The steering wheel is thicker versus the MC20 but laden with fewer controls. Everything is positioned to be within easy reach for the driver, including the 10.25-inch center display. A six-speaker stereo is standard, but you can opt for a 12-speaker system if you so desire.

The seats are designed specifically for the GT2 Stradale. They are double-shell carbon fiber pieces with foam ends, and Maserati offers two different sizes for larger or smaller buyers. They are manually operated to provide a lower seating position for better weight distribution. An optional rear bar can take four-point racing belts for track day action. Or if that's too hardcore, Maserati has less aggressive sport seats available.

Maserati Maserati

The GT2 Stradale will be the most powerful road-going Maserati on the market. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Nettuno V-6 is tweaked but only slightly; it makes 631 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 531 pound-feet of torque starting around 3,000 revs. Maserati credits a tune and exhaust changes for the increase.

The car still uses an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and still turns the rear wheels, but acceleration and top speed are improved, as it also has 132 fewer pounds to lug around. Maserati quotes a 0-62 mph time of 2.8 seconds; flat-out the GT2 Stradale will reach 201 mph.

Maserati

We suspect buyers will be more interested in the GT2 Stradale's prowess through corners. On that front, the car uses the same suspension setup as the GT2 race car. The various aero components generate up to 1,100 pounds of downforce, and a series of drive modes make the most of it all. Corsa mode sets everything up for the track, and has sub-modes to progressively reduce electronic intervention. Opt for the Performance Pack, however, and you'll get Corsa Evo mode. This offers more customization to create what Maserati calls a "360-degree professional driver experience."

The GT2 Stradale made its world debut at The Quail during Monterey Car Week. For now, Maserati isn't talking about price or availability, but if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it. It's joined in California by the MC20 Icona and MCXtrema, the latter of which debuted last year at The Quail.

Gallery: Maserati GT2 Stradale

51 Photos Maserati