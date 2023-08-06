Every year, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy attracts dozens if not hundreds of pristine, head-turning four-wheeled gems that don’t even take part in the prestigious event which traces its roots back to 1929.

Similar to what’s happening at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom, where the parking lot alone could be considered a car show in and of itself, the Italian Concours that takes place on the shores of the well-known Como Lake attracts people from all over the world that have a passion for cars, so they go there driving their most prized possessions to look at vehicles that are probably more expensive than what they have at home.

Case in point, the video embedded at the top of this page, published on the Varryx YouTube channel, shows dozens of cars arriving in style for this year’s Villa d’Este event which ran back in May, including the one-off Aston Martin Rapide Bertone Jet 2+2, a striking Kimera EVO37, which is a Lancia 037 restomod, and a very unconventional mint green Ferrari F40.

Everybody knows the F40 as being the ultimate supercar of the late 1980s and early 1990s, going head to head for the title of the fastest car in the world with the Porsche 959 at one point.

Powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 making 477 horsepower, the Ferrari F40 can trace its roots to the famous Group B rally category, but these are details not everybody knows. However, everybody who has ever seen an F40 in person will likely tell you that it was red.

In fact, all 1,315 F40s ever made left the Maranello factory painted in the famous Rosso Corsa, so seeing one that is anything other than red is quite unusual, especially for a car that regularly fetches over $2 million at auction.

As it turns out, this particular Mint Green Italian supercar is part of the German-based Schaltkulisse collection, which repainted it earlier this year in Verde Pallido as an ode to the Ferrari 250 GTO built for the late Sir Stirling Moss that raced at the 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans and sold at auction for an eye-watering $35 million back in 2012.

But what do you think about this color change: does it look good on the F40 or should it have been kept the way Enzo Ferrari intended it to be? Let us know in the comments below.