 Skip to main content

Chime in with article commenting.

Hackers Were Able to Remotely Hijack and Track Certain Subaru Models

The bug has already been fixed, but it's a reminder that modern technology isn't foolproof.

Subaru Infotainment System Review
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
Christopher Smith Christopher Smith
By: Christopher Smith
at 9:00am ET
Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google
Comment

Subaru's Starlink multimedia technology debuted in 2016. It's the software suite that runs everything from the infotainment system to navigation and a plethora of modern conveniences we generally love in cars. Such systems can be lucrative targets for hackers, and with the breadth of systems accessible through Starlink, a malicious hack could wreak havoc.

Fortunately, a potentially catastrophic loophole in Starlink was discovered by "ethical" hacker Sam Curry. In a detailed post on his blog, he chronicles how he and a colleague found the issue and took control of two different Subies. For the record, Subaru was immediately contacted once the vulnerability was found and a fix was implemented right away. A Subaru spokesperson provided the following statement to Motor1.

Subaru of America, Inc., after being notified by independent security researchers, discovered a vulnerability in its Starlink service that could potentially allow a third party to access Starlink accounts. The vulnerability was immediately closed. 

Starlink customer accounts were not accessed or compromised.  The independent researchers received authorization from their friends and family to access their information. 

So what happened exactly? We'll leave all the details to the blog, but in a nutshell, hackers discovered a way to gain administrator access to Starlink and add themselves to individual accounts. With that kind of access, they could effectively find and assume control of any Subaru connected to Starlink by entering basic information like the owner's last name and zip code or license plate number. Once logged in, the hacker could operate the door locks, start or stop the engine, and see the vehicle's current location. And that's just the real-time activity.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Interior
Photo by: Subaru

Hackers could also pull the vehicle's location history over the previous 12 months, seeing exactly where it's been and for how long. Personal data was also at risk, including authorized users on the account, physical addresses, and the last four digits of any credit cards associated with the account. Yikes.

What do you think?
View
Comments

The hackers were successfully able to gain control of a 2023 Subaru Impreza (with permission of the owner) and track its location history. They accessed a second car (again, with permission) and cycled the locks, all with the owner watching to confirm. According to the blog, actual vehicle owners never received a notification that a new user had been added to their account.

Thankfully, this was caught before someone with nefarious intentions found the issue. But it's a stark reminder of the potential dangers of living in a connected world.

The Downside Of Technology:

It's Way Too Easy To Hack License Plate Cameras, Researcher Finds
Car Thieves Getting Destructive In CAN Bus Hacks To Steal Vehicles
Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.
For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

Source: Samcurry.net

Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Watch Scott Speed Set Mount Washington Record In Subaru WRX Project Midnight

The Most Expensive (And Cheapest) Gas In America Right Now

What Is The Most Reliable Car Brand? Here's What The Data Says

Ferrari Files 'LC67' Trademark. Is Another Special Model Coming?

I Drove The Base Subaru WRX. It's Exactly What Enthusiasts Have Been Asking For

Porsche Heard You: The Manual 911 Carrera S Is Back

The 10 Fastest Cars At Goodwood This Year