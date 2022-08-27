Listen to this article

Armed with lots of aeros, a lighter carbon fiber body, and a better set of Formula 1-derived Brembo CCM-R brakes, the Lamborghini Huracan STO makes for a track-focused V10 supercar that deserves respect. But no matter how well-equipped a car is, improper use or the lack of proper skills is a huge threat to the car and its occupants.

That's what we have here: a Huracan STO owned by YouTuber Darius Dobre. He's one of the Dobre Brothers – a YouTube channel that puts out various types of content and currently has 10 million subscribers. The channel's latest upload (embedded atop this page) showed a Huracan STO, driven in what appeared to be an abandoned drag strip.

At first, it was fine. The Lamborghini Huracan STO was speeding through the strip, timed by the other Dobre brother. On its return, that's when the accident happened. The STO was speeding back to what should have been the starting line. Both the onboard and outside cameras showed that the Huracan braked too late, resulting in a horrible crash that saw the supercar driving through a fence.

Thankfully, despite the lack of proper gear (except for the gloves), nobody was hurt. We wish we could say the same for the fence, which received massive damages from the impact.

The Lamborghini obviously sustained damages at the front, including the bumper, side mirrors, scratches on the paint, and a leaking fluid on the left side. Needless to say, the owner/driver was shocked from the incident. He said that it was his first car crash (and what better way than in a $300,000 car).

Let this be an example of how not to drive a powerful supercar. Vehicles of this magnitude are a different breed and definitely demand tons of respect.

As for the YouTuber, he said he'll be back someday with the Huracan STO, presumably after the costly repairs... or maybe in a Bugatti Chiron. Yikes.