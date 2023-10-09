The first Ferrari Legacy Tour was a three-day journey from September 27 through September 30 across twisty Italian roads specifically for the brand's iconic F40. There were 30 examples of the classic supercar along for the drive, plus a few additional vehicles from the Prancing Horse. They also had a police escort. This video captured some highlights of the trip.

The journey began at the Augustus Hotel & Resort in Forte dei Marmi, which is in Italy's Tuscany region. The video catches the F40s in a parking lot, and it's an impressive sight. Ferrari made 1,311 examples of the supercar, and dozens of them took part in the journey. Judging from the license plates, there was a mix of owners from the United States and European countries.

The trip took the drivers through twisty roads through rural parts of Italy, like the small town of San Miniato. The second day focused on Italy's Apennine Mountains. These mountain roads were once part of the Mille Miglia course, where Ferrari found racing success. The video shows the F40s with their exhaust pipes crackling as the drivers weave through the tight tracks.

Eventually, they made it to Ferrari's home in Maranello, Italy. The participants even got to take a parade lap around the automaker's Fiorano test track and an acceleration run while leaving the gates from the automaker's headquarters.

The mint green example from this year's Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este was also there. It breaks up the red color palette from the rest of the cars.

Nearly 35 years since the F40's premiere, the model continues to be a spectacle among supercars. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V8 that makes 471 horsepower. A five-speed manual was the only gearbox available.