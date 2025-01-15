The Acura RSX Is Back… As an Electric Crossover
Another historic nameplate turned into an SUV.
Acura revived two classic nameplates in just the last few years: The Integra and the ZDX. The Integra returned as a sporty hatchback, while the ZDX became the brand's first electric SUV. Now the company is reviving another icon: The RSX. But it's not the same sporty two-door enthusiasts came to know and love.
The new Acura RSX is an electric performance crossover. We know, we’re sad too. The RSX will be the first SUV to use Honda's new 0 Series platform, and it will kick off production later this year at Honda's EV Hub in Ohio before going on sale sometime early in 2026.
"The nameplate pays homage to the Acura RSX with its coupe-like silhouette," Acura’s assistant vice president of national sales, Mike Langel, said in a statement. “But it truly represents a forward-looking approach to fun-to-drive performance."
Details beyond that are scarce. Acura did specify that the new RSX will be a “performance” SUV, so it should be quick. All Honda 0 Series models should also be good for at least 300 miles of range, and the 400-volt architecture will allow for recharges to 80 percent in as little as 15 minutes.
The lone image pictured here shows a coupe-like profile with the brand's new design language intact, previewed by the Performance EV concept that debuted last year in Monterey. Inside, the RSX will introduce Honda's new Asimo operating system, which debuted this year at CES, and promises Level 3 eyes-off-the-road automated driving.
We'll know more about the new Acura RSX closer to its on-sale date of 2026.
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