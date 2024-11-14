2025 Acura ADX: This Is It

Acura is expanding its SUV lineup by one with the new 2025 Acura ADX. Slotted beneath the slightly larger RDX, the ADX will have a tiny turbocharged engine, a handsome exterior, and a premium cockpit when it goes on sale early next year.

In terms of sizing, the ADX is just a titch smaller than the RDX all around. It's 185.8 inches long and 63.8 inches tall—slightly longer than the Honda HR-V on which it's based. The RDX is 187.4 inches long and 65.7 inches tall. Even with its diminutive size, though, the ADX has a solid 22.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row and 55.1 cubic feet with the first row folded flat. The RDX has 29.5 cubes behind the second row, and 58.9 with the second row flat.

Photo by: Acura

Under the hood is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder VTEC engine. Acura doesn't say how much power it puts out, but expect somewhere in the neighborhood of 200 horsepower. It's paired to a “sport-tuned” continuously variable transmission and standard front-wheel drive, with an optional all-wheel-drive system that sends up to 50 percent of torque to the rear wheels. Acura offers four standard drive modes—Snow, Comfort, Normal, and Sport—and an Individual mode on the highest trim.

Visually, the ADX looks like a shrunken-down RDX or MDX. Not a bad thing. It sports the brand's signature Chicane LED daytime running lights and “frameless” Diamond Pentagon grille up front. A set of 18-inch wheels comes standard on the base model, but the A-Spec and A-Spec Advance models get specific 19-inch wheel options.

The ADX A-Spec also gets upgrades like Ultrasuede seats, a panoramic moonroof, ventilated front seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a four-way power-adjustable passenger seat, and more. Adding the Advance package to the ADX A-Spec tacks on a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, Google Built-In with Alexa, a 12-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, and even a heated steering wheel.

Photos by: Acura

What do you think?

Every ADX gets a 9.0-inch center touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a corresponding 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. And praise be, there’s not touchpad. A wireless phone charger and 5G wi-fi connectivity both come standard on every ADX, as does the brand’s suite of AcuraWatch active safety equipment. That includes things like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, traffic sign recognition, and more.

Acura hasn’t announced full pricing details, but the automaker says the 2025 ADX will start in the mid-$30,000 range when it goes on sale early next year. Compare that to the 2025 RDX, which starts at $46,050, and the new ADX could undercut its big brother by nearly $10,000.

24 Source: Acura

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy