Acura's Biggest SUV Yet Could Be On The Way: Report

The Breakdown Acura is allegedly developing a new three-row flagship SUV.

It will slot above the MDX in the lineup and feature a hybrid powertrain.

The new Acura three-row is expected to go into production in September 2029 in Alabama.

Acura might not have the largest lineup right now, what with models like the RDX and TLX recently being discontinued. But that number should grow by the end of the decade. Honda’s luxury brand will allegedly launch a new three-row flagship SUV, with production starting in September 2029.

According to a new Automotive News report, the new Acura will feature Honda’s new hybrid powertrain system. No, it won't be a full EV. A document allegedly refers to the new model as the "Acura XL," and it will sit above the current mid-size MDX.

Acura Precision Concept

Honda announced last November that it is developing a new V6 engine for its upcoming hybrid vehicles, which likely include Acura models, too. The powertrain will feature "powerful driving performance and high towing capacity."

The new three-row Acura will compete with other luxury family vehicles, such as the Lexus TX. Acura will build the new Acura at its Lincoln, Alabama, factory, with an expected annual production of 40,000 vehicles.

Acura's Early Sales Success

Despite a shrinking lineup, Acura sales are up 1.9 percent through the first six months of the year. So far, the brand has sold 69,715 vehicles in 2026.

The brand’s best seller is the MDX, with 24,102 units sold. The ADX and Integra both outsold the RDX, which Acura is putting on hiatus as it develops its replacement. This will leave the brand with just three models for the foreseeable future.

What do you think?

In March, Acura announced it would kill the electric RSX before it even reached production. This is after the brand discontinued the ZDX after just one model year. A new three-row SUV would be a welcomed addition to the lineup.

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Motor1’s Take: Acura's lineup is a bit lacking, and sales won't suffer when it adds a new three-row luxury SUV to the mix. It will allow the automaker to compete in a new segment and draw in fresh customers who might not have considered the Japanese brand otherwise.

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Source: Automotive News

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