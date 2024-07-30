In 2004, Ford offered a variation of its color-shifting Mystic paint for the SVT Mustang Cobra called Mystichrome. Only offered for that one year, Mystichrome is now back as an option. But there's a catch: You have to get it from RTR Vehicles.

The Ford-friendly aftermarket company now offers Mystichrome as a Premium Paint option for new Mustangs starting with the 2024 model year. It's one of several colors available on the Mustang RTR, but for obvious reasons, it garners the most attention. Mystichrome blends blue, purple, green, brown, and gold into a single finish. Depending on where you stand and how the light hits the car, you could see just a couple, or all of them at once.

RTR Vehicles RTR Vehicles RTR Vehicles

Mystichrome isn't quite the same as Mystic, the Ford's other color-shifting paint offered only on the 1996 SVT Cobra. Aside from having a more subdued look, Mystic incorporated the same dye used to print US currency. To this day, simply getting a portion of the paint for repair work requires government intervention. Mystichrome, while complex, doesn't have the same restrictions.

"This is more than just a paint job—it’s about giving RTR owners a chance to express their individuality and passion in a way that’s never been possible before on a Mustang," said RTR's Vaughn Gittin Jr. "Our team has worked very hard to offer some unique colorways to choose from, and I love all the colors we've curated and made available."

As you might imagine, this isn't a cheap color option. RTR lists it as a $15,995 upgrade, but not everyone can get one. Mystichrome is only available on RTR Spec 2 and Spec 3 Mustangs, and production will be limited to 1,000 vehicles.