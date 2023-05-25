The Ford Mustang is famous for its robust selection of aftermarket parts. There has been no shortage of visual, mechanical, and performance upgrades available for the pony car over the years, and that likely won’t change. The next-generation 2024 model goes on sale this summer, and aftermarket upgrades will be available from RTR Vehicles as soon as the new Mustang reaches showrooms.

RTR Vehicles will have Spec 1 and Spec 2 upgrades for the 2024 Mustang. The Spec 2 alters the car’s appearance and handling capability with various visual and mechanical upgrades. We know little about the Spec 1 pack.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 2

12 Photos

On the outside, the Mustang RTR Spec 2 features a new upper grille with LED accent lights, which helps feed cool air to the engine. The package also comes with a hood vent, chin and rocker splitters, a decklid spoiler, RTR badging, a graphics package, and a few other goodies. Inside, RTR adds its performance shift knob, RTR-branded floor mats, and a serialized dash plaque engraved with Vaughn Gittin Jr’s signature.

The tuned Mustang also gets some suspension and handling upgrades, starting with the 20-inch RTR Aero 5 wheels wrapped in Nitto NT555 G2 tires and the RTR rear shock mount kit. The RTR Tactical Performance suspension adds lowering springs, adjustable front and rear sway bars, and adjustable shocks and struts.

The RTR Spec 2 package starts at $12,495 and does not include the cost of the base vehicle, and it can be built from any 2024 Mustang GT chassis. RTR vehicles didn’t provide any information about the Spec 1 upgrade, nor did it say anything about offering additional packages. The company provides a Spec 3 and Spec 5 upgrade for the 2023 Mustang, which upgrades the 5.0-liter V8 engine with a supercharger that lets the mill crank out 750 horsepower.

The 2024 Ford Mustang GT is available with Ford’s 5.0-liter V8 engine once again, now producing 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. The optional active performance exhaust system ups the output to 486 hp and 418 lb-ft. The 2024 Mustang Dark Horse makes the most of any variant with 500 hp on tap.