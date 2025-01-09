Audi A8 Sales Collapsed in 2024

The Audi A8 continues to fly under the radar, so much so that you'll be forgiven for mistakenly thinking the flagship from Ingolstadt is no longer on sale. The current-generation model turned seven last year when demand took a dive in the United States. Deliveries fell by a whopping 28% to just 1,628 units. The A8 isn't the exception, as 2024 was generally a bad year for fullsize luxury sedans.

Case in point, Mercedes S-Class sales cratered as well. The luxobarge from Sindelfingen fell by 25% compared to 2023. It ended the year with only 8,809 units, so it was still over five times more popular than the aging Audi A8. Since we mentioned high-end sedans that have been around the block for a while, the Lexus LS outsold the A8. Toyota's premium division delivered 2,163 units, a decrease of 3.2% over the year before. Genesis has yet to release G90 sales numbers.

Despite the Internet's backlash about its unusual design with split headlights, the BMW 7 Series is still going strong. Sales remained nearly steady in 2024, with 10,714 vehicles delivered in the last 12 months. Bavaria's crown jewel fell as well, but only by 0.9%. To be fair, BMW bundles sales of the 7 Series with those of the fully electric i7.

Mercedes lists the EQS separately since it's an entirely different car. However, that one, too, had a terrible 2024, with shipments dropping by 52% to 6,963. It suffered the second-biggest percentage decline of all models. Only the SL convertible had an even worse year, collapsing by 56%.

Model 2024 sales Difference vs 2023 Audi A8 1,628 -28% Mercedes S-Class 8,809 -25% Lexus LS 2,163 -3.2% BMW 7 Series 10,714 -0.9% Mercedes EQS 6,963 -52%

What do you think?

Audi has been talking about an electric A8 replacement for several years, but that car is still a no-show. It's expected to take after the Grandsphere, although that concept is already more than three years old. According to a report published by Auto Motor and Sport last year, Audi is extending the life cycle of the current A8. The EV replacement has apparently been pushed back to 2027. Meanwhile, the gas car could undergo a second facelift to fight the updated S-Class and 7 Series coming in 2026.

As for the LS, Lexus gave its range-topping car a nip and tuck at the end of 2023, so there's a good chance a replacement will not come anytime soon. It's premature to say whether it will continue to have a combustion engine or Lexus is planning an electric successor. The Lexus Electrified Sedan concept hinted at a next-gen EV in the good ol' saloon format, but it seemed considerably smaller, so perhaps an IS of some sort.

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Source: Audi

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