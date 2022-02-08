New photos on Twitter offer an expanded look at the Lexus Electrified Sedan Concept so that we can see the side and rear of the stylish four-door. We previously got a glimpse at the front corner of this model when Lexus debuted its fleet of concept vehicles.

The Lexus Electrified Sedan Concept has a nose that arches steeply downward from the windshield. By EV standards, the inlets in the front fascia are quite large. Openings on each side of the hood's tip appear to be for the headlights, but a skinny strip is the only visible element that would appear to function for illumination. The hood has a pair of vents on each side of it.

Along the side, the Lexus Electrified Sedan Concept has a resemblance to the current IS sedan (comparison below). The newly shown vehicle has a more aggressive arching shape at the nose. However, the roofline is similar, and both have Y-shaped taillights. The most notable differences are along the lower portion of the body where the electrified sedan has an outlet behind the front wheels and a smoother flare for the rear fender.

From the rear three-quarters angle, it's possible to see the crease that runs from the upper part of the outlet behind the front fenders to the base of the C-pillar. The element adds a sharp visual flourish to the design. Also, the roof flows more smoothly into the rear fender, rather than the more angular connection between the parts on the current IS. A ducktail spoiler incorporates into the rear deck.

There are no visible exhaust pipes in these images. The logical conclusion from this is that the Lexus designers are planning the sedan as an EV. Although, we can't rule out a PHEV layout with hidden tailpipes.

This is the third recent tweet where Lexus highlights one of the previous concepts. It started with the upcoming RZ 450e electric crossover. Next, there was a view of the larger Lexus Electrified SUV concept.