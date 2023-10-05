While most of its rivals are newer, the Lexus LS soldiers on for the 2024 model year in Japan as the same fifth-generation model. Well, not the same since the fullsize luxury sedan is getting some tech updates to keep up with the times. Chief of which is the fully digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch diagonal and new graphics. In addition, a drive recorder now comes as standard and captures footage both front and rear.

The 2024 LS is now compatible with an app that turns your smartphone into a digital key to lock/unlock the doors and even start the car. Go for the LS 500h and Lexus now provides an external power supply attachment that will come in handy in case of an emergency.

2024 Lexus LS (JDM)

7 Photos

Some of you will remember that for the 2021 model year, when a 12.3-inch touchscreen was added, the LS also gained four-wheel steering but only for the rear-wheel-drive models. This 2024MY for Japan offers rear-wheel steering for the versions equipped with AWD as well. Going forward, Lexus will install a radiator support brace on select versions for increased body rigidity and improved steering response.

Comfort should also be slightly better now that the engineers have tweaked the suspension at both axles while the rubber part that supports the exhaust pipe sits at a different angle to lower vibrations. For the same purpose, the Comfort mode has a new function to suppress shaking in the back, therefore delivering a smoother ride for rear-seat occupants.

The JDM-spec 2024 Lexus LS adopts the upgraded Advanced Drive system with support for traffic jams at speeds of up to 25 mph (40 km/h). It also benefits from the Lexus Safety System + that prevents the driver from getting too close to pedestrians, bicycles, or parked vehicles by automatically steering and braking the car.

Moreover, the LS 500 gets Advanced Park as standard to help you out while paralleling parking while the LS 500h now has a remote function for this system. It means you can step out of the electrified sedan and park the car by using a dedicated smartphone app.

Lexus will have the 2024 LS on sale in Japan from October 16, with prices starting from 10,940,000 yen ($73,500 at current exchange rates) and going all the way up to 17,990,000 yen ($121,000).