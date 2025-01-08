Manual GTI and Golf R Sales Spiked Right Before They Died
With the new Mk8.5 Golf arriving for 2025, Volkswagen killed off its manual hot hatches. That's in spite of clear customer demand.
Volkswagen updated the Mk8 Golf for the 2025 model year, bringing the expected visual tweaks and what appears to be a much-improved interior. All good things, but unfortunately, the Mk8.5 GTI and Golf R lost their manual transmissions with the facelift. US enthusiasts responded by buying more manual Golf models last year while they still could.
VW reported a 48.6% year-over-year sales increase for the GTI and a 29.6% increase for the Golf R. The automaker also told Motor1 that the take rate for the manual was 41% in the GTI and 52% for the Golf R, increases over the 38% and 45% of 2023, respectively. Here's how that translates into total sales:
|Model
|2024 Sales
|2023 Sales
|2024 Manual Sales
|2023 Manual Sales
|Golf GTI
|11,072
|7,451
|4,450 (41%)
|2,831 (38%)
|Golf R
|4,196
|3,238
|2,182 (52%)
|1,457 (45%)
Obviously, it's not that many cars in the big scheme of things: The Tiguan outsold the Jetta, Golf GTI and R, and Arteon combined last year. But it's clear there is demand for manual enthusiast cars. VW also offered "Edition 380" versions of the GTI, commemorating the last year of the stick shift.
So why is VW killing the manual GTI and Golf R? VW sells a decent amount of manual hot hatches in the US, but globally, very few customers go for the six-speed. It made more sense for VW to simplify its manufacturing by killing the manual. It also needed to invest in getting the Golf to meet the very strict Euro 7 emissions standards, making the manual an even more difficult proposition.
To its credit, VW isn't ditching the manual entirely, offering a six-speed in the newly updated Jetta GLI, which isn't sold in Europe. VW tells us manual Jetta sales overall went down from 9% to 6% in 2024—possibly because the automaker discontinued the base manual Jetta and Jetta Sport partway through the year—but manual GLI sales rose from 33% to 38%. Given the GLI is now the only manual offering for the US, it's not hard to imagine its take rate going up. Clearly, some people still want sporty stick-shift VWs.
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