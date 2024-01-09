Volkswagen applied a special wrap on its Golf GTI facelift for the 2024 CES to hide its mildly updated design. What the folks from Wolfsburg didn't bother to do was to take out the images from the infotainment system showing the hot hatch. Navigating through the menus of that huge screen reveals the 2025 GTI without any camouflage.

It's unclear whether that was a faux pas on VW's part or a deliberate leak, but what matters the most is that we have a somewhat clear image of the 2025 Golf GTI. The grainy photo – which is actually a screen capture from the video below – shows the reshaped headlights. These are now slimmer as they approach the light bar, which is now bisected by an illuminated logo. The typical red trim is still there, extending from one headlight to the other.

2025 VW Golf GTI 2024 VW Golf GTI

As you can tell from the side-by-side comparison above, the front bumper has been slightly redesigned. However, it retains the honeycomb pattern and the five LEDs forming the letter "X." The car's "mouth" seems bigger because the black part of the bumper now extends to the area underneath the VW badge. On the outgoing GTI, that section has the same color as the rest of the body.

New "fangs" that go upwards toward the center of the air intake are noticeable as well. Those alloy wheels look new and remind us of a design used by Skoda for the mechanically related Octavia RS. The rest of the profile appears to be identical – hardly a surprise for a facelifted model.

At the back, VW seems to have given the taillights a discreet update to the graphics while retaining the same shape and size. The rear bumper looks the same, but the angle isn't that great and the resolution is subpar. VW's showcar at CES in Las Vegas has an impressively chunky rear spoiler in the same vein as Europe's spicy GTI Clubsport, but that isn't the case here.

2025 VW Golf GTI

These are subtle differences, but no one was really expecting a major design overhaul for a mid-cycle VW update. The interior will also be more of the same, except for that supersized screen and the return of hard buttons on the steering wheel. It's worth nothing the Golf Mk8 has had old-school buttons on the steering wheel from day one on lesser versions sold in Europe and other markets. The more expensive ones such as the R-Line, GTI, and R had those dreaded capacitive-touch keys.

The jury is still out on whether the manual gearbox will live to see the GTI's facelift or not. The Golf GTI 380 was the last with a stick shift, but rumor has it that VW might've had a change of heart in light of loosened Euro 7 regulations. Should the clutch pedal survive, hopefully it'll soldier on in the R as well. In the meantime, the official word from VW is the do-it-yourself gearbox is dead in the GTI and R. Personally, I wouldn't count on a three-pedal setup.

The world premiere of the updated Golf is slated to take place in the coming weeks. Hopefully, the performance variants are going to be unveiled together with the mundane versions not sold in the United States. Bear in mind the Golf has a vast global lineup, which includes a GTD hot diesel hatch, an R wagon, a GTE plug-in hybrid sporty hatch, and the plebian variants with three-cylinder 1.0-liter and four-cylinder 1.5-liter gasoline engines.