The 2025 Toyota Prius Costs $29,445
The Prius is slightly pricier for 2025, but it comes with a nifty new Nightshade trim.
The Toyota Prius is one of our favorite hybrids. It looks good, it's nice to drive, and it's always been affordable. Even with a minor price hike, that doesn't change for 2025. The Prius costs $29,445 for the new year.
That price is for a base LE front-wheel-drive model with the $1,095 destination fee included. Move up from there and the Prius XLE costs $32,890, the new Nightshade model costs $33,590, and the Limited is $36,460. All-wheel drive adds $1,400 across the board.
|Trim
|Price
|With All-Wheel Drive
|Prius LE
|$29,445
|$30,845
|Prius XLE
|$32,890
|$34,290
|Prius Nightshade
|$33,590
|$34,990
|Prius Limited
|$36,460
|$37,860
The Prius Nightshade has a new Karashi Yellow exterior paint job that looks eerily similar to a New York Yellow Cab. Or you can choose from more boring colors, like Midnight Black or Wind Chill White. Black accents litter the grille, side mirrors, side skirts, and badges, and the blacked-out 19-inch wheels are also exclusive to this trim.
Inside, every Prius gets a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen with Toyota's latest (and greatest) Audio Multimedia infotainment system. Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0 active safety equipment also comes standard across all trims.
Beyond that, not much changes on the Prius for 2025. It uses the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain from last year making 194 horsepower on the FWD models or 196 horsepower on the AWD models, with 139 pound-feet of torque.
The Prius LE FWD is the most efficient of the group, returning up to 57 miles per gallon combined, while the XLE, Nightshade, and Limited models get 52 combined with power at the front wheels. The LE AWD returns 54 mpg combined, while the AWD XLE, Nightshade, and Limited models get 49 mpg combined.
The updated Prius should hit dealerships in just a few weeks. Toyota hasn’t released pricing for the Prius Plug-In-Hybrid (formerly the Prius Prime). Expect those details at a later date.
Gallery: 2025 Toyota Prius
Toyota
- Make: Toyota
- Model:
- URL: Toyota
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