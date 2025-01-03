More Than Half of Toyota Supras Sold In 2024 Were Manuals
While total US manual Supra sales last year amounted to about 1/6th the number of cars Toyota sells in a day, it's not nothing.
Toyota introduced the manual-transmission GR Supra partway through 2023, finally putting a clutch pedal in its flagship sports car. It proved relatively popular, accounting for 43% of Supras sold in the US in 2023. For 2024, the manual take rate went up by quite a bit—Toyota tells us 65% of Supras sold here in 2024 were manuals.
Of course, with 2,615 Supras sold in the US total in 2024, it only amounts to 1,700 cars. Not that much in the greater scheme of things, given that Toyota sold 6,391 cars per day in the US last year. Still, it's an increase over 2023, with 1,140 manuals of the 2,652 Supras total.
The model mix for the Supra also changed for 2024, with the four-cylinder, automatic-only base model ending production partway through the year. Perhaps if the four-cylinder had been on sale a bit longer, the overall manual take rate for all Supra models would've been lower. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out next year.
More popular than the manual Supra was the manual GR86. Toyota tells us 53% of the 11,426 of GR86s sold were stick-shifts, putting the number at 6,056. The manual Tacoma did decently well, too. Despite only accounting for 2% of sales, or 3,856 units out of 192,813 Tacomas sold.
Toyota announced a "Final Edition" Supra for Japan and Europe last year, with more power, fancier suspension, and a six-speed manual as the only available transmission. We know that the Supra's mechanical twin, the BMW Z4, is ending production outright, but Toyota hasn't announced what's next for the Supra in America. Hopefully those hints about a Mk6 Supra portend a real car coming soon.
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