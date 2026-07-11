Woman Gets Pulled Over By An Undercover Officer. Then She Has An Emotional Breakdown: ‘What He Did Was Entrapment’

Getting pulled over by the police is always upsetting. It often feels arbitrary and unfair. Add to that the creeping fear that something could go terribly wrong, and it is a recipe for stress.

On her daily commute, an Atlanta woman has a confrontation with a police officer. She says he accused her of driving 100 miles an hour. She disagreed with his handling of the situation.

‘Why Are You Running 100 Miles An Hour?’

In an emotional pair of TikTok videos, Patience (@9atienc3) details the specifics of a shouted encounter with a man presumed to be a county sheriff based on the officer’s uniform.

In her version of the story, also visible in the first video, the sheriff approaches her vehicle and shouts, “Ma’am, why are you running 100 miles an hour?”

She loses her eponymous patience, shouting back, “Probably because you’re riding my [expletive] at 100 miles an hour.” She continues alleging he was following too closely behind her in an unmarked police vehicle, so she assumed he was just another driver, albeit behaving poorly.

He goes to the passenger side of her vehicle, and the exchange continues. He threatens to send her to jail for speeding. Even after she tells him she’s pregnant, he shouts, “I don’t care if you’re pregnant.”

So, she responds, shouting, "What do you want to do? Do you want to write me a ticket or take me to jail?” He yells back, “I don’t know right now.” They then return to disagreeing about her speed and his purported tailgating. Finally, he returns to his vehicle to decide what he’s going to do.

Patience takes this break to explain that she thought he was a “normal vehicle” who was following too closely, so she was trying to get out of the way. But she alleges he followed her for over 10 minutes even when she changed lanes. She says she wants his dashcam footage.

When he returns, he issues a ticket for “following too closely” and a warning for the speed. She tried to apologize, and instead, they end up screaming at one another. Nothing more happens, but she’s clearly shaken.

In her follow-up video, she again asserts that she was driving “nowhere near 100 miles per hour" and cites her pregnancy hormones for her angry reaction, though she admits it’s not an excuse and she shouldn’t have behaved the way she did.

Helpful-Sounding Legal Advice

Because of the way the officer spoke to Patience in the first TikTok, many users immediately suggested that she request the dashcam footage of the exchange. One user even purports to have had a similar scenario thrown out of court.

“I got this exact citation kicked. Hired a lawyer, went to court: dismissed!” advises Reneetheskies (@reneetheskies)

Then, AllisonChurchill88 (@allisonchurchill88) summarizes the situation: “So he pulled you over for speeding and then admits you weren’t going 100 and then cites you for something completely unrelated? Absolutely not.”

Users also react forcefully to her follow-up post.

“Request the dashcam footage from the police station! When they say its lost find a lawyer,” says GrayMatter (@barber_gray).

While MedusaExotica (@medusaexotica) offers a compliment: “Girrrrrl. You cuss SO good.”

Can Undercover Officers Pull People Over?

The core of Patience’s argument is that because the officer was in an allegedly unmarked vehicle, the entire exchange was “unfair.” She believed she was acting in a manner to get out of the way of a reckless driver. He assessed her to be the reckless one and acted accordingly.

This is legal in the state of Georgia. Technically, the police vehicle should have been “distinctly marked on each side and the back with the name of the agency responsible therefor, in letters not less than four inches in height.”

However, in that same law, there is a proviso that states, “An otherwise lawful arrest shall not be invalidated or in any manner affected by failure to comply with this Code section.” So while Patience wasn’t arrested, she was cited, and it’s probable that her citation will stand, based on this part of the law.

Ultimately, whether Patience decides to pursue legal action or not, it is verifiable that together both videos have over 2 million views. The next logical step seems to be requesting dashcam footage.

What do you think?

Motor1 has reached out to Patience via TikTok direct message and with a comment on her post. The Georgia Department of Public Safety Public Information Office was emailed but could not provide comment, as they stated the officer is a sheriff, and it is out of their purview. Motor1 could not verify which sheriff’s office the officer served.

This story will be updated if Patience responds.

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