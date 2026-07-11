Man Says Truck Won’t Start Despite Putting A New Battery In Recently. Mechanic Looks Under The Hood, Makes A Shocking Discovery

A dead battery is annoying, especially after you just bought a new battery. But when a look under the hood reveals a bizarre maze of wires and hoses, automotive professionals start getting suspicious.

A post by mechanic Andrew (@krehzyy) starts out simply enough. The owner of a Jeep Gladiator had a dead battery and wanted him to look for possible parasitic draw. This refers to devices or components that use electricity even when the vehicle is off.

What Andrew saw when he opened the hood made him take a step back and wonder aloud what could possibly be going on with the vehicle and what the owner had done to it. “What the [expletive]?” he asks plainly in a TikTok that’s been viewed more than 11,000 times.

The brief shot under the hood doesn’t provide a full explanation of the problem, but the Gladiator’s battery area is crowded with red power leads, added-on wiring, routed hoses or tubing, and connections that do not appear to have been installed during production.

It’s not clear from the clip whether the setup involves aftermarket accessories, charging-system workaround, or some other modification. But for a mechanic asked to do the complicated work to target a possible electrical drain, it raises lots of questions before the testing even starts.

Finding A Parasitic Draw

A parasitic draw means something in the vehicle is still pulling power after everything is supposed to be shut down, slowly draining the battery. That can come from a light, a module, an alarm, an accessory, or any electrical component that refuses to go to sleep.

That kind of diagnosis usually involves a methodical and time-consuming process: the mechanic has to measure the drain, isolate the circuit, and work backward until the culprit reveals itself. This needle-in-a-haystack search gets a lot harder when the vehicle’s electrical system no longer appears to be in its original condition, as in the Gladiator's case. Nothing in the clip confirms what, if anything, had been added or changed.

A driver may see a dead battery and assume the issue is the battery itself. A mechanic, on the other hand, has to figure out if an accessory is wired incorrectly, if something is staying powered when it should not, or if a previous repair or installation created a new problem.

That uncertainty pulled viewers into the comments. Some focused on the chaotic appearance under the hood. Others zeroed in on a specific Jeep Gladiator possibility that can complicate this kind of complaint even when the main battery is brand new.

Could It Be The Auxiliary Battery?

Several viewers pointed to a known wrinkle with Gladiators: the truck may have more than one battery involved in the starting and start-stop system.

“Two batteries in that thing,” one commenter wrote. “One’s in the fenderwell.” Another viewer made the same diagnosis in two words: “Aux battery.”

One commenter landed in the middle, suggesting the factory setup and the mystery under the hood could both be in play. “If it's not in the spiderweb of wires it's probably the AUX battery,” they wrote. “They're known to kill even new batteries. Often you have to replace both at the same time. Probably in the spiderweb though.”

The wider lesson is that a “new battery” doesn’t wipe the slate clean when it comes to electrical system issues. A vehicle can still lose charge if a light, module, accessory, bad connection, or aftermarket device keeps pulling power after shutdown.

And on Gladiators, as viewers noted, the auxiliary battery tied to the start-stop system can add another layer to the diagnosis if the owner only replaced the main battery. The customer came in after replacing a battery, but the mechanic still had to figure out whether the new battery was the fix, or one more part of a larger problem.

What do you think?

Andrew does not show the final diagnosis, and the clip ends before viewers learn whether the culprit was the Jeep’s auxiliary battery, a parasitic draw, or something tied to the visible under-hood work. It’s a frustrating case where the repair order says one thing, while the vehicle has a much messier story to tell.

Motor1 reached out to Andrew via direct message and comment on the clip. We’ll update this if he responds.

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