Tow Truck Driver Discovers Yet Another Car With Stolen Wheels. Then He Shares A ‘100% Guaranteed’ Way To Stop Tire Theft: 'Hurts'

It’s a situation no driver wants to encounter. You return to your vehicle and discover the wheels have been stolen. Although rare, it does happen.

Take this Maryland tow truck driver who says he recently picked up a 2026 Honda Civic that had its wheels stolen. He’s offering advice on how to avoid this happening to you.

He says his method will guarantee your ride never ends up like this Civic: Sitting on soda crates with all the wheels missing.

Content creator Beebo (@beebotows) dedicates his TikTok page to reports on his work as a tow truck driver. He’s featured a lot of vehicles that have had their wheels stolen. So many, in fact, that he was featured on a local news outlet in the Washington, D.C. area in a report about an alarming rise in wheel theft.

“Another one. Yep. Welcome to Greenbelt, Maryland for this ‘26 Honda Civic Sport… You see the lugs on the ground with no wheel locks. Soda crates per usual,” he says in a recent post.

But Beebo says that there’s one brand of wheel lock in particular that totally thwarts wheel theft.

“There’s only one that is 100% guaranteed to never fail. Which is, Rimlox. I believe they have been around for 24 years and don’t have one theft yet that had their Rimlox on there,” Beebo says.

His TikTok has more than 367,000 views as of this writing.

‘Impressed By The Strength Of The Crates’

Viewers were baffled by the sight of the Civic sitting on soda crates.

“This hurts to look at,” one person said.

A second added, “I’m more impressed by the strength of the crates.”

Others brought humor to the comment section.

“Crazy. Hey, is anyone interested? I’m selling new Honda wheels and tires,” one joked.

“Introducing thieves to the Second Amendment will fix that,” another said. (Civilians are generally not allowed to use deadly force to prevent property theft.)

Others had questions and theories about wheel theft.

“What are they doing with all the tires,” one wondered.

“Facebook market, selling them for like 600-800 bucks .. it’s a good deal but most likely stolen wheels,” someone else replied.

“I’m thinking this is why there are so many used tire shops,” a third.

How Can You Protect Your Wheels From Theft?

Wheel theft is on the rise across the country, as it only takes a matter of minutes to remove and steal wheels. It’s also hard to trace stolen wheels and the resell profit is high. Resellers can flip stolen tires and rims for anywhere between $150 to $400, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

There are precautions you can take to prevent wheel theft. You can install lug nut locks and sensor alarms. Park your vehicle in a secure, well-lit location. After parking, turn the wheels, as it makes it more difficult to remove them. And if you park by a curb, park as close as you can.

What Cars Are Most Likely To Get Their Wheels Stolen?

Motor1 has previously reported on thieves targeting Toyota Camry’s to Ford F-150’s.

In addition to these two makes and models, Premiere Services reports that the top 10 targeted cars for wheel theft are:

Honda Accord

Honda Civic

Chevy 1500

Dodge RAM Series

Chevy Corvette

Dodge Challenger

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Tacoma/4-Runner.

Is Rimlox Legit?

Beebo suggests Rimlox in part due to its 100% guarantee. Rimlox says that if wheels are stolen with properly installed Rimlox lug nut locks, they will pay for the replacement tires. According to the website, no tires with its locks properly installed have been stolen since they hit the market in 2000.

One person noted, however, that it can take a long time to get those locks.

“Been reading that Rimlox takes 5 months or more to deliver,” they said.

Multiple purported customers have posted on the Better Business Bureau about delays getting their orders fulfilled. Some have gone so far as to accuse Rimlox of being a scam due to how long it reportedly took to fulfill orders.

The Better Business Bureau gives Rimlox an “F” for failure to respond to five complaints and having seven complaints filed against it.

None of the complaints Motor1 found suggest Rimlox's locks don’t work.

Rimlox Responds

One person who commented on Beebo’s post noted that they’ve heard about lengthy delays.

The Rimlox LLC (@rimloxllc) TikTok account replied to the comment, “Definitely not a ‘rip off’...just late orders,” the account wrote. It further blamed delays with its manufacturers and said it’s made changes to correct the issue.

“We purchased/ invested in our very own CNC [computer numerical control] lathe and CNC mill to manufacture IN HOUSE. We went from 1-3 months back down to 1-3 weeks. All orders have been on time since we took control of our manufacturing,” the account wrote.

The Rimlox website does not appear to include a link to this TikTok account; however, via email, Rimlox owner Chris Mitchell made similar statements to Motor1. Mitchell insists that accusations that the company is a scam are “patently false.”

Mitchell also addressed complaints about delays.

“We manufacture a product and ship it as fast as we can. The shipping delays were due to other machine shops over the past couple of years delaying our orders, duplicating patterns and simply dropping the ball,” he said, adding, “We are no different than any company out there with shipping or manufacturing delays.”

He said they’re “still playing catch up” but are current with all orders received as of this April.

What do you think?

“People are reading negative things and are overlooking the fact that we are the 1st and only wheel lock manufacturer to provide such security/ wheel theft insurance in the wheel lock industry,” he concluded.

Motor1 has contacted Beebo via email and TikTok direct messages. This post will be updated if he replies.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy