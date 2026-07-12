Car Salesman Says Customer Catfished Him—And Walked Away With The ‘Best Price Out The Door’

A Mazda salesman is complaining about a woman who booked an appointment and squeezed him to lower his price even though she was never the buyer.

The car was actually for her boyfriend, and according to the salesman she was just acting as a front to push the price down. He calls it a catfish, but the comment section under his own video commended it as a textbook method for making a deal.

The clip was posted by TikTok creator numba1customeradvocate (@numba1customeradvocate), who sells Mazdas in San Leandro, California and shares a mix of dealership war stories and lead generation.

"Catfished for My Best Price"

The salesman lays it as he walks across the lot.

"Really can't make this stuff up, man," he says. "So I had a customer today, talk to her, her name is Isabel. Confirmed that she's gonna be here and everything, right? Tell me why her boyfriend is the one who's really buying the car and just catfished me for my best price out the door."

He does not say what happened next, whether the boyfriend bought the car, whether the price held, or whether the deal fell apart. The 18 second-clip is the whole story: a salesman who gave up his best number to someone he now believes was a proxy.

Does It Matter Who Negotiates? Should It?

Replies so far mostly take the buyer’s side.

The first comment set the tone. "It shouldn't matter who negotiated the price and who purchased it in the end," Kevin Huro wrote. "Your lowest price should be the same for anyone that comes in."

Others made the same point from different perspectives.

Victor asked why the buyer's identity would change the math: "Why does it make a difference if it was a male or female customer to get the best price out of you? You know you don't have to sell it to him."

Two commenters went further and flipped the "catfish" framing entirely. "I don't think that's catfish, it's like the dealers do, bait and switch," DJ Fernand wrote.

Fatboilyfe was blunter: "Y'all do the same thing." The salesman replied, "When I call, it's me. I don't pretend to be Brenda."

They Made the Right Move

Stripped of the word "catfish," the maneuver the salesman is describing is in fact a standard, widely recommended tactic for car buyers looking to get the dealer's best price without presenting in person as an eager buyer.

Consumer Reports tells car buyers to do exactly this by phone or email before ever setting foot on a lot. The script the magazine suggests is close to what Isabel apparently used: "I'm ready to buy right now, but I'm shopping around and I want your best out-the-door price on that car." The magazine's blunt companion advice: "Resist any invitation to 'come down and talk about the car you're looking for' until you're good and ready."

The out-the-door price is the number that matters because it is the only one that includes sales tax, title, license, documentation, and any add-ons comprising the figure you would eventually write a check for. Getting it in writing up front is the single best defense against fees appearing at signing, which is why consumer advocates tell buyers to lock it down before setting foot in the showroom.

Sales Tactic The Video Exposes

The reason a salesman experiences a firm out-the-door request as a "catfish" is that the dealers' playbook guides him to do the opposite.

Consumer Reports' guide to beating the dealership "four square" describes the worksheet salespeople use to move a buyer off the total price and onto a monthly payment, where longer loan terms hide a higher price behind a smaller number. "By talking about monthly payment, you're obfuscating variables that are profit centers for the dealership," the magazine reports. A buyer who negotiates a single locked out-the-door figure, by phone, before arriving, has made the salesman's worksheet moot.

What do you think?

Whether Isabel's boyfriend planned it as strategy or just sent his partner in because she is the better negotiator, the outcome was a firm best price that the dealer then has to honor.

Motor1 reached out to numba1customeradvocate via TikTok direct message for additional comment. We'll be sure to update this if he responds.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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