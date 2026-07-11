This New Italian Supercar Packs A Naturally Aspirated V8 And A Manual Transmission

THE BREAKDOWN Automobili Mignatta is teasing its new supercar, the Rina Coupe.

It will join the Barchetta already in the lineup, featuring a"double-bubble" roof and a Kamm-style rear end.

The car will have a naturally aspirated V8 engine producing 493 horsepower and a manual transmission.

The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important preview for Automobili Mignatta, the young Piedmont, Italy-based automaker specializing in handcrafted sports cars.

The company chose the British event to reveal the first sketches of the upcoming Rina Coupe, due in 2027, and to present a new interpretation of the Rina Barchetta, featuring an original livery inspired by Italy’s tradition of artisanal coachbuilding.

The Coupe Expands The Rina Lineup

The new Rina Coupe is designed to join the Barchetta while retaining its underlying philosophy, but with a closed body style inspired by the Italian grand tourers of the 1960s. The sketches show a sleek profile, a "double-bubble" roof, and a Kamm-style rear end with twin round taillights, elements that reinterpret classic sports-car design in a modern way.

6 Source: Automobili Mignatta

The mechanical package remains faithful to the original concept, with a carbon-fiber monocoque, a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 producing around 493 horsepower, and a six-speed manual transaxle, prioritizing a fully analog driving experience.

A Barchetta With An Artisanal Touch

Alongside the Coupe sketches, Goodwood also marks the debut of a new Rina Barchetta finished in a light color developed to highlight its shape and pay tribute to the Piedmontese "battilastra," the craftsmen who once hand-shaped the bodywork of classic Italian sports cars.

What do you think?

The sports car also introduces forged-carbon details, a new wheel design, and updated interior finishes, including a redesigned shifter gate and numerous machined-from-solid components. Also on display at the stand are several technical parts, such as the carbon-fiber driveshaft, a solution that helps reduce weight and improve the car’s dynamic response.

12 Source: Automobili Mignatta

Motor1's Take: A naturally aspirated V8 engine paired with a real manual transmission is what Italian sports cars should be, and we are happy Automobili Mignatta is still keeping that tradition alive.

Source: Automobili Mignatta

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy