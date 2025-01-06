The Alfa Romeo Tonale is Way Cheaper for 2025
Alfa added a new, non-hybrid model that starts at $38,490.
Earlier this year, Alfa Romeo announced a revamped and simplified Tonale lineup. The automaker also introduced a non-hybrid model in the United States, with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It will serve as the crossover’s entry-level variant, greatly lowering the crossover’s starting price.
The Tonale now starts at $38,490, including a $1,995 destination charge ($400 more than last year’s). The cheapest Tonale trim for 2024, the Sprint, was $6,950 more expensive, starting at $45,440.
The new mid-range 2025 option is now the Tonale Hybrid, which costs $48,030, while the limited-edition Tributo Italiano costs $53,990 at the top. The $50,435 Tonale Veloce was last year’s range topper, but that trim has since been dropped from the lineup.
The new turbocharged powertrain is rated at 268 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as standard.
|Model
|2025 Price (w/dest.)
|Tonale
|$38,490
|Tonale Hybrid
|$48,030
|Tonale Tributo Italiano
|$53,990
The Tonale’s new lineup brings the model’s starting price much closer to that of the Dodge Hornet, which shares much of its architecture. The 2025 Hornet, with the same engine and all-wheel drive, will start at $33,180 (with a $1,595 destination charge).
Alfa sold 3,383 Tonales in 2024, the crossover’s first full year on sale. Dodge sold 20,559 Hornets. Perhaps with this new entry-level model, sales will pick up. At least that's what Alfa's hoping for.
Source: Alfa Romeo via MoparInsiders
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