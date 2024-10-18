FCA has recalled 21,069 Dodge Hornets and Alfa Romeo Tonales.

The brake pedal could collapse, causing a loss of brake function.

A simple fix is already available at Dodge and Alfa Romeo dealerships, free of charge to vehicle owners.

Here's a rather startling recall from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), affecting the 2024 Dodge Hornet and 2024-2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale. The brake pedal on these cars could "collapse" without warning on 21,069 vehicles. Fortunately, the automaker is unaware of any injuries resulting from this problem. However, one accident did occur amid a plethora of reported failures.

Recall documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration don't provide a clear explanation beyond stating the pedal could simply collapse. The fix is extremely simple—dealers will install a bolt and nut in the brake assembly to reinforce the pedal. Photos show the bolt going through a pre-existing hole in the housing affixed to the interior firewall. It's unknown if the new bolt replaces one that could work loose or was never installed in the first place. The fix only takes 30 minutes, and naturally, it's free to vehicle owners.

Should the pedal fail while driving, the recall advises Hornet and Tonale drivers to use the electronic parking brake instead. It's still functional while in motion, and it can bring the vehicle to a stop. In addition, the vehicle's automatic emergency braking assist system remains active regardless of the pedal. That said, it's probably best to bring the car under control before an emergency intervention is needed.

The Dodge Hornet accounts for a vast majority of the recall, with 16,960 examples covered. The first reported issue goes back to November 2023, though FCA's parent company Stellantis didn't launch an investigation until late September 2024. Through October 1, Stellantis has received 12 reports globally that could be related to this problem.

