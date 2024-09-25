The Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio, and Tonale no longer have different trim levels.

Packages and individual options will replace equipment formerly standard on different trims.

The change comes amid extremely poor sales across all Alfa Romeo models.

Alfa Romeo announced some changes in its 2025 lineup that don't appear significant on the surface. But taking a deeper dive into the company's sales figures for the US market, this fresh news has us wondering if Alfa could be in some serious trouble.

As for the changes, you can still get a new Tonale, Stelvio, or Giulia. But that's exactly what you'll get—no Stelvio Ti, Tonale Sprint, or Giulia Veloce. All trim levels for 2025 have been eliminated, leaving a single unnamed "core" version for each model. From there, you can add a variety of packages, including a Veloce pack that plugs in some of the exciting bits like red brake calipers, sport seats, and a Veloce badge. Tech features are relegated to an Assist package. Other items formerly standard in various trim levels are now options.

Stellantis

According to press releases for each model, the trims were cut to simplify the ordering process for buyers. As far as we can tell, nothing was actually dropped in terms of features and equipment, which could make the process more complicated if buyers have to wade through various packages and option lists. We contacted Alfa Romeo for clarification and additional comments; we'll update the post if new information becomes available.

We also asked if Alfa Romeo's sales performance through 2024 had any bearing on this move. It's no secret that things aren't great at the Italian brand, despite posting a very slight (two percent) year-over-year increase through the first half of this year. The gain is solely due to the inclusion of Tonale sales, which at just 1,615 units through June are positively abysmal compared to its competitors. To showcase how bad, BMW sold 11,617 X1s for the same period. Audi racked up 14,321 Q3 sales. Even the Dodge Hornet—literally a Tonale with a Dodge badge—clocked 11,718 sales.

Model 2024 Sales (Through June) Alfa Romeo Tonale 1,615 Units Audi Q3 14,321 Units BMW X1 11,617 Units Dodge Hornet 11,718 Units

Stellantis Stellantis

In fact, every Tonale competitor above outsold all Alfa Romeo sales through the first half of the year. The Giulia is down 29 percent, and the Stelvio off 32 percent. As of July 1, Alfa Romeo sold 4,777 vehicles in the US. And we doubt a new Tributo Italiano special edition—an appearance package offered on every Alfa for 2025—will move the needle.

When we see an automaker simplifying trim levels, it's often a prelude to cancelation of the model or at the very least, the end of a generation. Stellantis has committed to not killing brands anytime soon, but the trim news combined with poor sales performance certainly has us pondering the future for Alfa Romeo.