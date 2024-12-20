The New Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Has a Front Center Seat

When Hyundai previewed the new Palisade earlier this month, it mentioned a nine-seat version. However, the initial images only showed the front center console folded. Fresh photos of the fullsize SUV reveal how three people will sit in the front, with a narrow center seat like you'll find in some pickup trucks with a front bench. Complete technical specifications for the South Korean market are also out, and there are some notable changes.

The second-generation Palisade will not be offered in its domestic market with the naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V-6 the preceding model had. Instead, Hyundai has a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine rated at 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet (422 Newton-meters). Compared to the old NA six-cylinder mill, it has 14 hp fewer ponies but 49 lb-ft (66 Nm) more torque thanks to forced induction.

Photo by: Hyundai

The same turbo four-pot is also offered in a hybrid version. The gas engine alone is rated at 258 hp and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm). The ICE works together with an electric motor producing 72 hp and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm). Combined, the two deliver a total system output of 329 hp, an increase of 38 hp over the V-6 installed in the first-generation Palisade.

Since the US-spec model isn't out yet, EPA-rated fuel economy numbers have not been disclosed for the hybrid, but they should be better than those for the six-cylinder model. The outgoing Palisade does 19 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined in front-wheel drive guise and 19/24/21 with all-wheel drive. In Korea, Hyundai will offer the pure gas model with a choice between FWD and AWD, whereas the hybrid version is FWD-only.

Go for the hybrid Palisade, and you can cover more than 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) before running out of gas from the 19-gallon (72-liter) tank and battery juice from the 1.65-kWh pack. The electrified model supports interior vehicle to load (V2L), so owners can turn the SUV into a power bank by using the power plug inside. There's also a Stay Mode to prioritize battery charge while driving. When the vehicle is stationary, it behaves like an EV by using the energy stored in the battery to power the air conditioning and the infotainment.

Photo by: Hyundai

Hyundai's largest gas SUV is even bigger now. It's 199.2 inches (5060 millimeters) long, meaning it's been stretched by 2.5 inches (65 mm). With a wheelbase of 116.9 in (2970 mm), the distance between the axles has grown by 2.7 in (70 mm). Width has increased by 0.2 in (5 mm) to 78 in (1980 mm), while height is up by 2.1 in (55 mm) to 71 in (1805 mm).

Wheel sizes start at 18 inches and go up to 21 inches. The heaviest version has nine seats, all-wheel drive, and the biggest alloys, weighing a porky 4,773 pounds (2,165 kilograms). Thanks to the longer rear overhang and a sliding third row, cargo capacity has increased to 21.7 cubic feet (615 liters). A special dual airbag extends the passenger airbag to protect the person sitting on the front bench seat.

Compared to the model it replaces; the new Palisade has a quieter cabin by making use of thicker glass on all four doors. It also gets additional sound-deadening material around all windows. The ride should also be better than before by making use of what Hyundai calls the Preview Electronic Controlled Suspension. Using onboard sensors, the ECS scans the road up ahead and adjusts the dampers to ensure a silky-smooth ride, echoing luxury cars with their road-scanning suspension tech.

2026 Hyundai Palisade 32 Source: Hyundai

What do you think?

The second-gen Palisade goes on sale today in Korea. Prices start at the equivalent of $30,200 for the gas model and $34,300 for the hybrid. Go for the flagship Calligraphy trim level with the electrified powertrain, and the price rises to $44,300 before options. Aside from the nine-seat version, Hyundai also sells a seven-seat model. Deliveries of the gas model start in mid-January 2025, with the hybrid to follow in the first half of next year since it's still being certified.

The Palisade has already entered the 2025 model year in the United States, so the next generation is likely to arrive as a 2026MY. It's unclear whether the diesel engine will survive in other markets, where Hyundai sold the first-gen model with a 2.2-liter, four-cylinder mill combined with FWD or AWD.

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