2026 Hyundai Palisade: This Is It

We've grown accustomed to Hyundai and Kia making drastic design changes to their cars when the next-generation model arrives. Such is the case with the new Palisade since the fullsize SUV is a vast departure from its predecessor. The flagship family hauler with gas engines appears to be boxier and sits on 21-inch wheels that look like a pain to clean, given the plethora of spokes.

The segmented lights at both ends of the 2026 Palisade make us think of the pixel theme applied to Hyundai's electric lineup, including the recently unveiled Ioniq 9. The massive rectangles at the front are likely the daytime running lights. Between them and the huge grille are four rectangles, which we're assuming are the main headlights with the low and high beams. A thin LED strip goes across the grille's upper section.

Photo by: Hyundai

Without providing numbers, Hyundai says the front overhang is slightly shorter than before. The wheelbase is longer, so the distance between the axles is longer than the outgoing model's 114.2 inches (2900 millimeters). The greenhouse remains as generous as ever, and there's still a dual sunroof, presumably for the higher-end versions.

The rear has a cleaner look as the exhaust is now tucked away underneath the bumper, while the wiper hides beneath the roof spoiler. Contrary to most Hyundai models, the taillights–which strongly resemble the front DRLs–don't extend onto the tailgate. The HTRAC badge is missing, but surely all-wheel drive will be available for the second-gen Palisade.

The interior has also been given a complete makeover. There are dual 12.3-inch screens nestled within the dashboard, which still has a wide variety of physical buttons. We can easily see the separate climate controls along with other buttons and knobs for the radio/multimedia, plus shortcuts to certain functions. The gear selector has been relocated from the center console to the steering wheel column.

Photo by: Hyundai

The oversized section between the front seats with 100-watt USB-C charging ports, cupholders, and a wireless charging pad is multifunctional. It can be raised to create a third seat, so the new Hyundai Palisade can carry up to nine people. Images show the version for South Korea, where drivers of the nine-seat variant will be allowed to use the bus lane.

What do you think?

The Palisade is the latest Hyundai to drop the H badge on the steering wheel. Instead, the four dots denote the letter "H" in Morse code. It sure looks like the steering wheel has been borrowed from the smaller Santa Fe. Elsewhere, circular door handles remind us of a Chevy HHR, and there's subtle ambient lighting to create a cozy atmosphere.

Technical specifications are not available, but it's been extensively reported that Hyundai will finally give the Palisade a hybrid powertrain. Expect full details to be disclosed in the coming weeks.

2026 Hyundai Palisade 32 Source: Hyundai

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Source: Hyundai

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