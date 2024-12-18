You Might Soon Be Pulled Over by Ford's Biggest SUV

The latest Ford Expedition will continue to serve and protect within the law enforcement community. The 2025 Expedition SSV is available in either two-row or three-row configurations, with order banks now officially open.

What makes the SSV different from civilian versions? Not much, actually—vinyl covers the floor instead of carpeting. A special security mode prevents unauthorized access the the cargo area, and there's an option to completely turn off all interior lights. Since most police agencies turn to upfitters for special equipment, Ford leaves the Expedition SSV largely vacant when it comes to lights and fixtures.

Photo by: Ford

The powertrain is untouched from the Expedition you can buy in dealerships. It's the familiar 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6, making 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. Ford doesn't mention any upgrades to the 10-speed automatic transmission or the suspension. All SSVs are four-wheel drive and have the same towing capacity as the civilian SUV—7,000 pounds without the weight-distributing hitch or 9,600 pounds when it's added. The SSV comes with 18-inch aluminum wheels, but proper police-spec black steelies with center caps are available.

“Duty is at the heart of everything our valued law enforcement customers do, and that’s a standard Expedition SSV is built to meet,” said Ford's Police Brand Marketing Manager Lindsey Bertino. “We’re very proud to add another all-new vehicle to our police lineup with incredible technology like the panoramic display that departments across the country are looking for.”

Gallery: 2025 Ford Expedition SSV 7 Source: Ford

What do you think?

The next-gen Expedition debuted in October with a fresh face and a 24-inch driver display sitting high atop the dash. It actually goes slightly behind the 13.2-inch center touchscreen, and at the back, Ford's Split Gate tailgate can fold down to support 500 pounds.

The Expedition joins the Explorer, Transit, and F-150 in Ford's official SSV lineup. Unofficially, some police agencies are snapping up Mustangs to go after perps. Speaking to Motor1 earlier this year, a Ford Pro spokesperson said there were no plans to offer a Mustang SSV from the factory.

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Source: Ford

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