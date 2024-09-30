South Africa's police car fleet doesn't have the panache of Dubai’s with its million-dollar exotics. It also doesn't use Lamborghinis like the Italians do for high-speed organ transport. But what it lacks in prestigious brand names, it makes up for in the quantity of performance cars it operates. A single department just took delivery of no fewer than 50 Volkswagen Golf GTIs.

The Durban Metro Police Service is now using an impressive number of brand-new hot hatches. You can tell from the headlights these GTIs are based on the pre-facelift version that was retired earlier this year when the more powerful Mk 8.5 was released. Eagle-eyed readers will notice there's one car not like the others. Yes, that's a smaller Polo, which doesn't appear to be the spicy GTI version.

Operating in the country's third-most populous city, DMPS intends to roll out advanced driver training courses to make sure the police officers can handle these relatively high-powered cars. The official announcement came in the form of a reply on social media to commenters criticizing the police department about the officers' alleged lack of driving skills:

"Equipping officers with the skills to handle high-performance vehicles responsibly is crucial not only for their safety but also for maintaining respect on the roads. Proper training will ensure that these vehicles are used effectively for law enforcement rather than creating additional issues. As part of the plans for the new police college, we’re looking to introduce advanced driver training to address exactly this concern. The goal is to have well-trained officers who can navigate complex situations on the roads while ensuring that the public is treated with respect and that vehicles are maintained properly to avoid unnecessary wear and tear. We hear your concern about misuse, and with the right training and oversight, we’re working to prevent any potential misuse of these vehicles. Officers need to uphold the highest standards, and we appreciate the feedback in pushing for more accountability and professionalism on the roads."

These GTIs are not the only ones acquired by the authorities in South Africa this year. Back in February, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations Unit (aka Hawks) took delivery of 22 hot hatches. Hawks is an elite law enforcement agency that investigates organised crime, economic crime, corruption, and other serious offenses.

It makes perfect sense why these departments picked the Golf GTI. It's a practical and relatively affordable car, while still having plenty of punch to catch speedsters or transport suspects. It's also comfortable enough for daily use. In South Africa, the Golf GTI starts at the equivalent of $47,500 before adding police car equipment.

The ZA-spec Golf GTI is automatic-only and that will be the case with the facelifted model as well since VW has killed the six-speed manual all over the world. The Golf R has lost the stick as well with the mid-cycle facelift.