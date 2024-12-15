Fulfill Your Rally Fantasies With This Ultra-Rare Ford RS200 S

The RS200 might be the coolest car Ford has ever built. A true homologation special, the tiny mid-engine missile was created in the mid-1980s to qualify Ford for the golden era of Group B rally. Under 200 examples exist, making them highly desirable for collectors. The RS200 you see here is one of just 20 "S" models produced, and one of just four painted in red. And you can own it.

The RS200 S, built at the behest of a Canadian dealer, is meant to be an even better version of the normal car, with better cooling and a handful of comfort-minded upgrades, including wider seats, air conditioning, and a different steering wheel. The S model also has more power, making it among the most desirable RS200 variants.

Photos by: Iconic Auctioneers

Behind the cabin sits Cosworth's legendary single-turbo BDT inline-four, sending power to all four wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. S trims reportedly left the factory with over 300 horsepower; pretty substantial for a such a lightweight vehicle.

Adding to this particular car's appeal is the bright red paint. Most road-going RS200s were painted in white, making this one all the more special. It's one of just four models that came from the factory in red. Plus, it's had just one owner since new. As far as RS200s go, this is likely the best example on the market right now.

Photo by: Iconic Auctioneers

What do you think?

This RS200 S is set to go up for auction in late February through Iconic Auctioneers in the United Kingdom during Race Retro weekend in Coventry. The auction house estimates it'll sell for somewhere between £300,000 and £350,000 (around $378,000 to $441,000).

Expensive, but still fairly reasonable considering the specialness of this specific RS200.

More on the RS200 Watch A Rare Ford RS200 S Get A Thorough Wash And Detailing Watch Jay Leno Drive Tim Allen's 1986 Ford RS200 As They Talk Rally Cars

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