2025 Lexus GX Is More Expensive But Better Equipped

Lexus introduced an all-new GX for 2024, but the company is already making a few tweaks to the model for 2025. The rugged luxury SUV will now come standard with Lexus’s memory settings system and the power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The memory system controls the driver’s seat, the outer mirrors, and the steering column positions.

The GX is also more expensive for the upcoming model year, starting at $65,285 for 2025 (all prices include the $1,350 destination charge). That's $1,035 more than before.

Trim 2024 Price 2025 Price GX 550 Premium $64,250 $65,285 GX 550 Premium+ $69,250 $69,750 GX 550 Overtrail $69,250 $72,930 GX 550 Overtrail+ $77,250 $80,395 GX 550 Luxury $77,250 $77,750 GX 550 Luxury+ $81,250 $81,750

Lexus is also making the 1.0-inch suspension lift option on the Overtrail trims standard equipment, giving the pair 9.8 inches of ground clearance. They’re also more expensive for 2025, costing $3,680 more for the Overtrail+ trim. The standard Overtrail is $3,145 more expensive. The GX Luxury and GX Luxury+ also receive price hikes, but not as extreme. They’re just $500 more versus 2024 models.

Photo by: Lexus

What do you think?

Every GX has the same twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6 engine, making 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Lexus is supposed to add Toyota’s 326-horsepower I-Force Max turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four hybrid powertrain at some point, though it seems we'll still have to wait a bit longer.

Lexus expects the updated GX to begin arriving at dealerships early next year.

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Source: Lexus

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