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2025 Lexus GX Is More Expensive But Better Equipped

The rugged Overtrail trims now come with the one-inch suspension lift as standard.

2025 Lexus GX Overtrail Front 3/4
Photo by: Lexus
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 1:17pm ET
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Lexus introduced an all-new GX for 2024, but the company is already making a few tweaks to the model for 2025. The rugged luxury SUV will now come standard with Lexus’s memory settings system and the power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The memory system controls the driver’s seat, the outer mirrors, and the steering column positions.

The GX is also more expensive for the upcoming model year, starting at $65,285 for 2025 (all prices include the $1,350 destination charge). That's $1,035 more than before.

Trim 2024 Price 2025 Price
GX 550 Premium $64,250 $65,285
GX 550 Premium+ $69,250 $69,750
GX 550 Overtrail $69,250 $72,930
GX 550 Overtrail+ $77,250 $80,395
GX 550 Luxury $77,250 $77,750
GX 550 Luxury+ $81,250 $81,750

Lexus is also making the 1.0-inch suspension lift option on the Overtrail trims standard equipment, giving the pair 9.8 inches of ground clearance. They’re also more expensive for 2025, costing $3,680 more for the Overtrail+ trim. The standard Overtrail is $3,145 more expensive. The GX Luxury and GX Luxury+ also receive price hikes, but not as extreme. They’re just $500 more versus 2024 models.

2025 Lexus GX Luxury Rear 3/4
Photo by: Lexus
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Every GX has the same twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6 engine, making 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Lexus is supposed to add Toyota’s 326-horsepower I-Force Max turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four hybrid powertrain at some point, though it seems we'll still have to wait a bit longer.

Lexus expects the updated GX to begin arriving at dealerships early next year.

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Source: Lexus

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